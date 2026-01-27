Latest OTT releases this week (January 26, 2026-February 1): Dhurandhar to The 50 reality show - 7 new films & web- series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

5 / 8

Bridgerton is an history regency romance television series created by Chris Van Dusen. Based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, it is Shondaland's first scripted show for Netflix. It follows the close-knit siblings of the noble and influential Bridgerton family as they navigate the highly competitive social season, where young marriageable nobility and gentry are introduced into society.

Streaming Date: January 29

Where to watch: Netflix