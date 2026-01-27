Latest OTT releases this week (January 26, 2026-February 1): Dhurandhar to The 50 reality show - 7 new films & web- series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Latest OTT releases this week: The week is loaded with an amazing line-up of content on the digital space. From Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's Dhurndhar To The 50 reality show - the upcoming calendar is full of such amazing watchlist for the cinebuffs. Check out these 7 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.
Take That
This documentary uses never-before-seen archive footage to chart the rise, fall and record-breaking reunion of one of the UK's most iconic boy bands.
Streaming Date: January 27
Where to watch: Netflix
Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune is an Indian Hindi-language television game show based on the American television format Wheel of Fortune. The series is scheduled to broadcast on Sony Entertainment Television. Actor Akshay Kumar serves as the host of the programme.
Streaming Date: January 27
Where to watch: SonyLIV
The Wrecking Crew
The Wrecking Crew is a cop action comedy film directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and written by Jonathan Tropper. It stars Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, Miyavi, Stephen Root, and Morena Baccarin.
Streaming Date: January 2
Where to watch: Prime Video
Bridgerton season 4 part 1
Bridgerton is an history regency romance television series created by Chris Van Dusen. Based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, it is Shondaland's first scripted show for Netflix. It follows the close-knit siblings of the noble and influential Bridgerton family as they navigate the highly competitive social season, where young marriageable nobility and gentry are introduced into society.
Streaming Date: January 29
Where to watch: Netflix
Daldal
Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the series follows Bhumi Pednekkar as Rita Ferreira, Mumbai Crime Branch's newly appointed DCP, as she finds herself facing a cold-blooded killer in a high-stakes game of survival. Alongside Pednekkar, the series also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in lead roles. Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, it is written by Triveni alongside Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D'Souza, Priya Saggi and Hussain Haidry. It is based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling book 'Bhendi Bazaar'.
Streaming Date: January 30
Where to watch: Prime Video
Dhurandhar
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller with an impressive ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun among others. According to Bollywood hungama, the movie will begin streaming on Netflix from January 30. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
Streaming Date: January 30
Where to watch: Netflix
The 50
The 50 is a new captive reality show adapted from a well-established international version of the same name. The show will feature 50 celebrities who will perform several tasks to survive in the game. The show will also have a game master called The Lion. Farah Khan introduced the format in promotional videos.
Streaming Date: February 1
Where to watch: JioHotstar
