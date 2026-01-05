Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 5, 2026 To January 11, 2026): MasterChef India Season 9 Hindi, Shark Tank India Season 5 To Akhanda 2, Top 8 Shows/Films On Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar & More
Latest OTT Releases This Week: The New Year 2026 is high on the entertainment quotient with so many shows and movies hitting the OTT space. From MasterChef India Season 9 Hindi, Shark Tank India Season 5 To Akhanda 2 and De De Pyaar De 2 - the upcoming calendar is full of such amazing watchlist for the cinebuffs. Check out these 8 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.
MasterChef India – Hindi Season 9
One of the most popular reality shows, MasterChef India, is returning with its new season this week. Te show returns with a fresh theme titled Pride of India. It will begin streaming on January 5, 2026, exclusively on Sony LIV. Additionally, it will be available on the Sony TV channel. New episodes will drop every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM.
When to watch: January 5, 2026
Where to watch: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)
Shark Tank India Season 5
Shark Tank India is set to return for its fifth season on 5 January 2026, with an expanded panel of investors combining familiar faces with business leaders new to the show. The judges include Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Ritesh Agarwal, Kunal Bahl, Amit Jain, Viraj Bahl, Mohit Yadav, Shaily Mehrotra, Hardik Kothiya, Kanika Tekriwal, Varun Alagh and Pratham Mittal.
When to watch: January 5, 2026
Where to watch: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)
Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is a Telugu fantasy action thriller film written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty and Harshaali Malhotra in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda.
When to watch: January 9, 2026
Where to watch: Netflix
De De Pyaar De 2
De De Pyaar De 2 is a romantic comedy film directed by Anshul Sharma, written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is a sequel to De De Pyaar De (2019). The film stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.
When to watch: January 9, 2026
Where to watch: Netflix
Mask
Mask is a Tamil action thriller film written and directed by debutuant Vikarnan Ashok. The film stars Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles.
When to watch: January 9, 2026
Where to watch: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
Splitsvilla X6 (Season 16)
Popular dating reality show - MTV Splitsvilla X6 is titled Pyaar ya Paisa this season, featuring hosts Sunny Leone & Karan Kundrra, with Nia Sharma & Uorfi Javed as 'Mischief Makers' - introducing a new dual-villa format with 'Pyaar' and 'Paisa' sides, focusing on the dilemma of love versus money.
When to watch: January 9, 2026
Where to watch: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 will premiere on January 11, 2026, at 8 PM on Colors Marathi and stream on JioHotstar. Hosted again by Riteish Deshmukh, the season features a “Hell and Heaven” theme.
When to watch: January 11, 2026
Where to watch: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
The Night Manager Season 2
‘The Night Manager’ is set to return with its second season, bringing back Tom Hiddleston’s acclaimed spy thriller. The six-episode season will follow a weekly release pattern, with new episodes dropping every Sunday. The finale is scheduled to air on February 1, 2026.
When to watch: January 5, 2026
Where to watch: Prime Video
