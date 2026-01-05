Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 5, 2026 To January 11, 2026): MasterChef India Season 9 Hindi, Shark Tank India Season 5 To Akhanda 2, Top 8 Shows/Films On Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar & More

2 / 9

One of the most popular reality shows, MasterChef India, is returning with its new season this week. Te show returns with a fresh theme titled Pride of India. It will begin streaming on January 5, 2026, exclusively on Sony LIV. Additionally, it will be available on the Sony TV channel. New episodes will drop every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM.

When to watch: January 5, 2026

Where to watch: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)