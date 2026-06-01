Latest OTT releases this week (June 1 to June 7, 2026): Dhurandhar 2, Gullak Season 5 to Maa Behen, top series and films to watch on ZEE5, JioHotstar, Netflix & more
Latest OTT releases this week
Latest OTT releases this week: It's June and fans can't be happier about the upcoming slate of entertaining watchlist. From Ranveer Singh's blockbuster hit Dhurandhar: The Revenge hitting the OTT space to Made In India: A Titan Story starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh streaming this week - the diverse range of movies and series is here to keep you entertained. Check out the top films and shows releasing on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
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Made in India: A Titan Story
Made in India: A Titan Story
Made in India: A Titan Story is a six-part drama series that chronicles the creation of Titan, one of India's most iconic homegrown consumer brands. The series—adapted from Vinay Kamath's book "TITAN: Inside India's Most Successful Consumer Brand"—follows the ambitious journey of Xerxes Desai, the founding Managing Director, who partnered with visionary JRD Tata. It stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh in lead roles.
Streaming date: June 3
Where to watch: MX Player
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, often addressed as Dhurandhar 2 is spy action-thriller film written and directed by Aditya Dhar. It is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar and the final installment of a duology. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil among others.
Streaming date: June 4
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Maa Behen
Maa Behen
Maa Behen is a a chaotic crime-comedy directed by Suresh Triveni which stars Madhuri Dixit in the lead role along with Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durgaa, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. They are joined by Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj.
Streaming date: June 4
Where to watch: Netflix
The Pyramid Scheme
The Pyramid Scheme
The Pyramid Scheme is an upcoming drama series about money, ambition, and fraudulent pyramid schemes. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, and written by Akshendra Mishra.
Streaming date: June 5
Where to watch: Prime Video
Patriot
Patriot
Patriot is a Malayalam action thriller film written, co-edited, and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film stars an ensemble cast including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon.
Streaming date: June 5
Where to watch: ZEE5
Gullak Season 5
Gullak Season 5
Famous family drama show 'Gullak' is back with its season 5. he new season sees Aman returning from college, while Santosh Mishra upgrades their home with fresh paint and WiFi. Meanwhile, Annu struggles to navigate new responsibilities and career challenges.
Streaming date: June 5
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Brown
Brown
Brown follows the story of Rita Brown - a discharged alcoholic. The ex-police officer and her mourning junior partner must confront their own personal struggles as they join forces to hunt down a serial killer targeting women from diverse backgrounds in Kolkata. Karisma Kapoor, Jisshu Sengupta and veteran actress Helen play lead roles.
Streaming date: June 5
Where to watch: ZEE5
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