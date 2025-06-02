Latest OTT Releases This Week (June 2- June 8): 12 New Movies And Webseries On Netflix, ZEE 5, Prime Video And More

photoDetails

OTT Releases This Week: As another week begins, a fresh lineup of web series and movies is hitting OTT platforms. Some return with new seasons, while others offer gripping action you can't miss. Here's your guide to new releases from June 2 to June 8! From Abhishek Banerjee’s award-winning Stolen, to Ginny & Georgia returning for its wildest season yet, and Sunny Deol in full-throttle action mode in Jaat — check out the complete list of new web series and movies releasing on OTT this week.