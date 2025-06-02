Advertisement
NewsPhotosLatest OTT Releases This Week (June 2- June 8): 12 New Movies And Webseries On Netflix, ZEE 5, Prime Video And More
Latest OTT Releases This Week (June 2- June 8): 12 New Movies And Webseries On Netflix, ZEE 5, Prime Video And More

OTT Releases This Week: As another week begins, a fresh lineup of web series and movies is hitting OTT platforms. Some return with new seasons, while others offer gripping action you can't miss. Here's your guide to new releases from June 2 to June 8! From Abhishek Banerjee’s award-winning Stolen, to Ginny & Georgia returning for its wildest season yet, and Sunny Deol in full-throttle action mode in Jaat — check out the complete list of new web series and movies releasing on OTT this week.

Updated:Jun 02, 2025, 09:16 PM IST
Stolen - Prime Video

Stolen - Prime Video

Directed by Karan Tejpal, This gripping thriller stars Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal role. Stolen is a award winning film revolves a tale of two brothers entangled in a harrowing chase that exposes the dark underbelly of rural India. Stolen to premiere on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. 

 

Mercy For None - Netflix

Mercy For None - Netflix
Tires Season 2 - Netflix

Tires Season 2 - Netflix
One Of Them Days - Netflix

One Of Them Days - Netflix
The Survivors - Netflix

The Survivors - Netflix
Straw - Netflix

Straw - Netflix
Chhal Kapat The Deception - ZEE5

Chhal Kapat The Deception - ZEE5
Ginny & Georgia Season 3 - Netflix

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 - Netflix
Tourist Family - Jio Hotstar

Tourist Family - Jio Hotstar
Bhool Chuk Maaf - Prime Video

Bhool Chuk Maaf - Prime Video

This time-loop rom-com starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles is all set to make its OTT Debut on Amazon Prime Video. The film follows a Groom who is stuck in a loop on his wedding daym what will happen next? is he able to marry the love of his life?. Bhool Chuk Maaf is set to premiere on June 6. 

Jaat - Netflix

Jaat - Netflix

Sunny Deol's this epic action-thriller is all set for it's OTT debut on Netflix. The actor is portraying Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh, who becomes the unexpected saviour of a terror-stricken coastal village. Jaat is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 5. 

Criminal Code' Season 2 - Netflix

Criminal Code' Season 2 -Netflix

Brazilian action series Criminal Code, inspired by real crimes, According to Netflix.com The conflicts now go beyond the classic strife between police and thieves, revealing intense rivalries among the criminals themselves, as well as the rise of the Phantom Gang. Season 2 of this hit drama is set to premiere on Netflix on June 4. 

(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix/ Amazon Prime Video/ ZEE 5)

