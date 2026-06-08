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NewsPhotosLatest OTT releases this week (June 8 to June 14, 2026): Bhooth Bangla to Raakh, top films and series to watch on Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 & more
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Latest OTT releases this week (June 8 to June 14, 2026): Bhooth Bangla to Raakh, top films and series to watch on Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 & more

Latest OTT releases this week (June 8 to June 14, 2026): Check out the top films and shows releasing on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more. 

 

Updated:Jun 08, 2026, 07:14 AM IST
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Latest OTT releases this week

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Latest OTT releases this week

Latest OTT releases this week: With a new week kickstarting, here's your daily dose of entertaining watchlist. From Akshay Kumar's horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla' to Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre-starrer 'Raakh' series hitting the OTT space - there is a diverse range of movies and series is here to keep you entertained. Check out the top films and shows releasing on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)

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Sshhh Season 3

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Sshhh Season 3

Sshhh Season 3 is a romantic drama and socio-cultural anthology focussing on an intimate exploration of hidden desires, relationships and taboos. It features Divi, Thamizhvani, Divya Ganesan and Keira Rathore.

Streaming date: June 12

Where to watch: Aha

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Raakh

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Raakh

The fictional investigative crime thriller Raakh is directed by Prosit Roy, and created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket along with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi. The series features Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, along with Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Streaming date: June 12

Where to watch:  Amazon Prime Video

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Maa Hai Na

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Maa Hai Na

Maa Hai Na is a lively cooking reality show where Gen Z celebrities team up with their mothers, blending chaos, love and tradition as they compete, discovering that growth, like good food, takes time.

Streaming date: June 12

Where to watch:  ZEE5

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Dridam

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Dridam

This is a Malayalam movie where a police officer arrives at a seemingly peaceful station but faces pressure when human remains are discovered. Given one week to solve the murder, he must navigate demands from his department and an anxious public seeking swift justice. It is directed by Martin Joseph and written by Linto Devasia and Jomon John. It stars Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha and Saniya Fathima.

Streaming date: June 12

Where to watch:  JioHotstar

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Bhooth Bangla

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Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is a comedy horror film directed by Priyadarshan. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie brings back Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a long hiatus of 14 years.

Streaming date: June 12

Where to watch:  Netflix

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