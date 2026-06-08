Latest OTT releases this week (June 8 to June 14, 2026): Bhooth Bangla to Raakh, top films and series to watch on Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 & more

5 / 6

This is a Malayalam movie where a police officer arrives at a seemingly peaceful station but faces pressure when human remains are discovered. Given one week to solve the murder, he must navigate demands from his department and an anxious public seeking swift justice. It is directed by Martin Joseph and written by Linto Devasia and Jomon John. It stars Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha and Saniya Fathima.

Streaming date: June 12

Where to watch: JioHotstar