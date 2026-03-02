Advertisement
Latest OTT releases this week (March 2 to March 8, 2026): Anil Kapoor's Subedaar to Young Sheldon, New shows & films on Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 & More
Latest OTT releases this week (March 2 to March 8, 2026): Anil Kapoor's Subedaar to Young Sheldon, New shows & films on Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 & More

Latest OTT releases this week (March 2 to March 8, 2026): Check out these 8 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.

 

Updated:Mar 02, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Latest OTT releases this week

Latest OTT releases this week

Latest OTT releases this week: March is here and so are the fresh movies and web series riding high on entertainment. The action-packed week has some unmissable shows and movies hitting the digital space. From Anil Kapoor's much-awaited Subedaar to Malayalam thriller by Jithin Suresh T - Dheeram, the upcoming calendar is full of unmissable watchlist for the cinebuffs. Check out these 8 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)

Young Sherlock

Young Sherlock

Young Sherlock

Young Sherlock is an upcoming television series which is an adaptation of Andrew Lane's Young Sherlock Holmes book series, itself a pastiche of Arthur Conan Doyle's original Sherlock Holmes stories. Guy Ritchie directed the series, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as Holmes.

Streaming date: March 4

  Streaming platform: Prime Video

Subedaar

Subedaar

Subedaar

Subedaar is an upcoming action drama film directed by Suresh Triveni. The film stars Anil Kapoor in the titular role, alongside Radhika Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik.

Streaming date: March 5

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Dheeram

Dheeram

Dheeram

A detective investigates pattern killings in Calicut, discovering a vengeful killer's scheme. As he unravels the truth, he faces a moral dilemma between law and justice for a bereaved parent. The Malayalam thriller is directed by Jithin Suresh. It features Divya Pillai, Aju Varghese and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles.

Streaming date: March 6

 Streaming platform: Sun NXT (OTTplay Premium)

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate is a Gujarati-language devotional drama film directed by Ankit Sakhiya and written by Krushansh Vaja, Vicky Poornima and Ankit Sakhiya. It stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, Karan Joshi, Mishty Kadecha and others.

Streaming date: March 6

 

Streaming platform: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)

The Raja Saab (Hindi)

The Raja Saab (Hindi)

The Raja Saab (Hindi)

The RajaSaab is a Telugu fantasy horror comedy film written and directed by Maruthi. The film stars Prabhas, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu film debut), Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.

Streaming date: March 6

 

Streaming platform: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

Boyfriend on Demand

Boyfriend on Demand

Boyfriend on Demand

Boyfriend on Demand is an upcoming South Korean romantic comedy television series written by Namgung Do-young and directed by Kim Jung-sik. The series stars Jisoo and Seo In-guk, it follows a burn-out webtoon producer whose reality blurs after she subscribes to a virtual dating service. 

Streaming date: March 2

 

Streaming platform: Netflix

American Idol Season 9 - New Episodes

American Idol Season 9 - New Episodes

American Idol Season 9 - New Episodes

The season kicked off on Monday, January 26, 2026. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the judges include Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Streaming date: March 4

 

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

Gandhi Talks

Gandhi Talks

Gandhi Talks

Gandhi Talks is directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. The film, which has no spoken dialogue, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav. It premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 2023, eventually receiving a theatrical release in January 2026.

Streaming date: March 6

 

Streaming platform: ZEE5

