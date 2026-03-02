Latest OTT releases this week (March 2 to March 8, 2026): Anil Kapoor's Subedaar to Young Sheldon, New shows & films on Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 & More

1 / 9

Latest OTT releases this week: March is here and so are the fresh movies and web series riding high on entertainment. The action-packed week has some unmissable shows and movies hitting the digital space. From Anil Kapoor's much-awaited Subedaar to Malayalam thriller by Jithin Suresh T - Dheeram, the upcoming calendar is full of unmissable watchlist for the cinebuffs. Check out these 8 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)