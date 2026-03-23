Latest OTT releases this week (March 23 to March 29, 2026): O'Romeo to Kaattaan, best gripping series & films to watch on JioHotstar, ZEE5, Netflix & more

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Latest OTT releases this week: We have our slate of entertaining movies and series ready to rock your last week of March. From highly-awaited Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo by Vishal Bhardwaj, BTS: The Return documentary to Vijay Sethupathi's Kaattaan - this week has got it all packed. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.

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