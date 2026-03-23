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NewsPhotosLatest OTT releases this week (March 23 to March 29, 2026): O'Romeo to Kaattaan, best gripping series & films to watch on JioHotstar, ZEE5, Netflix & more
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Latest OTT releases this week (March 23 to March 29, 2026): O'Romeo to Kaattaan, best gripping series & films to watch on JioHotstar, ZEE5, Netflix & more

Latest OTT releases this week (March 23 to March 29, 2026): Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.

 

Updated:Mar 23, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Latest OTT releases this week

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Latest OTT releases this week

Latest OTT releases this week: We have our slate of entertaining movies and series ready to rock your last week of March. From highly-awaited Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo by Vishal Bhardwaj, BTS: The Return documentary to Vijay Sethupathi's Kaattaan - this week has got it all packed. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)

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Daredevil: Born Again season 2

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Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 features a two-episode debut, with Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin.

Streaming date: March 24

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

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Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is a 6-episode supernatural horror miniseries created by Haley Z. Boston for Netflix. Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco star in the series as an engaged couple whose wedding is derailed. 

Streaming date: March 26

Where to watch: Netflix

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O’Romeo

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O’Romeo

O' Romeo is a romantic action thriller film written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

Streaming date: March 27

Where to watch: Prime Video

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BTS: The Return

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BTS: The Return

BTS: The Return is a documentary, chronicling the group's reunion and creative process following their mandatory military service - behind the scenes action and footage.

Streaming date: March 27

Where to watch: Netflix

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Kaattaan

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Kaattaan

Directed by M Manikandan and B Ajith Kumar, the series follows a, 'nearly closed police station' that is forced back into action. It features Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Kalaivani Bhaskar, Sudev Nair.

Streaming date: March 27

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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