Latest OTT releases this week (March 30 to April 5, 2026): Sitaare Zameen Par to Vadh 2, top web-series & films to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more

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Latest OTT releases this week: The month of March is coming to an end and we have our new slate of entertaining movies and series ready to keep you in a happy place for April. From much-loved Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par, comedy drama starring Vir Das Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos to serious crime thriller Vadh 2 starring veterans like Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta - this week has got it all packed. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, ZEE5 and more.

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