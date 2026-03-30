Latest OTT releases this week (March 30 to April 5, 2026): Sitaare Zameen Par to Vadh 2, top web-series & films to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more
Latest OTT releases this week (March 30 to April 5, 2026): Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, ZEE5 and more.
Latest OTT releases this week
Latest OTT releases this week: The month of March is coming to an end and we have our new slate of entertaining movies and series ready to keep you in a happy place for April. From much-loved Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par, comedy drama starring Vir Das Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos to serious crime thriller Vadh 2 starring veterans like Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta - this week has got it all packed. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, ZEE5 and more.
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Send Help
Send Help is a survival horror thriller film, co-produced and directed by Sam Raimi and written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift. The film stars Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien and Dennis Haysbert.
Streaming date: March 31
Where to watch: Prime Video
Ripple
Ripple is an 8-episode, Netflix drama series focusing on four strangers in New York City—Walter (Frankie Faison), Kris (Julia Chan), Nate (Ian Harding), and Aria (Sydney Agudong)—whose lives become intertwined.
Streaming date: March 31
Where to watch: Netflix
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is a spy action comedy film directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri. The film stars Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade.
Streaming date: April 1
Where to watch: Netflix
Maa Ka Sum
MaaKaSum stars Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja in lead roles. The story revolves around a 19-year-old genius son who uses math and algorithms to find the perfect match for his single mother.
Streaming date: April 3
Where to watch: Prime Video
Sitaare Zameen Par
Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy-drama film directed by RS Prasanna. It is a spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, and stars him and Genelia Deshmukh. It is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions.
Streaming date: April 3
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Vadh 2
Vadh 2 is a crime thriller film, written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. A spiritual sequel to the 2022 film Vadh, the film stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in lead roles.
Streaming date: April 3
Where to watch: Netflix
Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
Maamla Legal Hai season 2 features Ravi Kishan returning in the lead role. It is a courtroom comedy drama, in which VD Tyagi (Ravi Kishan) now dreams of becoming a judge and also features new actors like Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua).
Streaming date: April 3
Where to watch: Netflix
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run
BhabijiGhar Par Hain! Fun on the Runis a comedy-drama film based on the popular television show. The comedy drama stars Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti), Rohitashv Gour (Tiwari), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori).
Streaming date: April 3
Where to watch: ZEE5
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