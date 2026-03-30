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NewsPhotosLatest OTT releases this week (March 30 to April 5, 2026): Sitaare Zameen Par to Vadh 2, top web-series & films to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more
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Latest OTT releases this week (March 30 to April 5, 2026): Sitaare Zameen Par to Vadh 2, top web-series & films to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more

Latest OTT releases this week (March 30 to April 5, 2026): Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, ZEE5 and more.

 

Updated:Mar 30, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Latest OTT releases this week

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Latest OTT releases this week

Latest OTT releases this week: The month of March is coming to an end and we have our new slate of entertaining movies and series ready to keep you in a happy place for April. From much-loved Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par, comedy drama starring Vir Das Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos to serious crime thriller Vadh 2 starring veterans like Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta - this week has got it all packed. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, ZEE5 and more. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)

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Send Help

2/9
Send Help

Send Help is a survival horror thriller film, co-produced and directed by Sam Raimi and written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift. The film stars Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien and Dennis Haysbert. 

Streaming date: March 31

Where to watch: Prime Video

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Ripple

3/9
Ripple

Ripple is an 8-episode, Netflix drama series focusing on four strangers in New York City—Walter (Frankie Faison), Kris (Julia Chan), Nate (Ian Harding), and Aria (Sydney Agudong)—whose lives become intertwined.

Streaming date: March 31

Where to watch: Netflix

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Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

4/9
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is a spy action comedy film directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri. The film stars Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade.

Streaming date: April 1

Where to watch: Netflix

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Maa Ka Sum

5/9
Maa Ka Sum

MaaKaSum stars Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja in lead roles. The story revolves around a 19-year-old genius son who uses math and algorithms to find the perfect match for his single mother.

Streaming date: April 3

Where to watch: Prime Video

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Sitaare Zameen Par

6/9
Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy-drama film directed by RS Prasanna. It is a spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, and stars him and Genelia Deshmukh. It is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

Streaming date: April 3

Where to watch: SonyLIV

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Vadh 2

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Vadh 2

Vadh 2 is a crime thriller film, written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. A spiritual sequel to the 2022 film Vadh, the film stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

Streaming date: April 3

Where to watch: Netflix

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Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

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Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

Maamla Legal Hai season 2 features Ravi Kishan returning in the lead role. It is a courtroom comedy drama, in which VD Tyagi (Ravi Kishan) now dreams of becoming a judge and also features new actors like Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua).

Streaming date: April 3

Where to watch: Netflix

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Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run

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Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run

BhabijiGhar Par Hain! Fun on the Runis a comedy-drama film based on the popular television show. The comedy drama stars Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti), Rohitashv Gour (Tiwari), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori).

Streaming date: April 3

Where to watch: ZEE5

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