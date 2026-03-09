Advertisement
Latest OTT releases this week (March 9 to March 15, 2026): Aspirants Season 3, The Society Season 2 to The Taj Story - 7 New shows & films on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & JioHotstar

Updated:Mar 09, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Latest OTT releases this week: The month of March is full of action-packed entertainers. For the ucoming week, we list out 7 unmissable shows and movies hitting the digital space. From much-awaited Aspirants Season 3 to The Taj Story - check out the OTT release calendar on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more. 

Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester

Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester

Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester

Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester will remain on Netflix to stream on demand. The concert special documents Harry's live performance of the single Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally—the fourth studio album by the international star. 

Streaming date: March 9

Streaming platform: Netflix

The Society Season 2

The Society Season 2

The Society Season 2

Munawar Faruqui returns to host Season 2 of the reality show The Society, premiering March 9, 2026. Co-hosted by Shreya Kalra, the season features a "Royals, Regulars, and Rags" structure in a high-stakes game show.

Streaming date: March 9

  Streaming platform: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2 is an animated buddy cop comedy film which is a sequel to Zootopia (2016). Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and written by Bush, the film stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, and Jenny Slate among many others.

Streaming date: March 13

  Streaming platform: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

The Taj Story

The Taj Story

The Taj Story

The Taj Story is written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel. It stars an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, and Sneha Wagh.

Streaming date: March 13   Streaming platform: Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium)

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a Telugu comedy drama film written and directed by Kishore Tirumala. The film stars Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi.

Streaming date: March 13

Streaming platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Aspirants Season 3

Aspirants Season 3

Aspirants Season 3

Aspirants Season 3 follows the journey of IAS officer Abhilash as he faces new administrative challenges, personal accountability, and a high-stakes rivalry with Sandeep Bhaiya. Directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, the new season features returning cast members Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, and others, with a focus on the consequences of their earlier career choices.

Streaming date: March 13

  Streaming platform: Prime Video

The Family McMullen

The Family McMullen

The Family McMullen

The Family McMullen is a comedy-drama film written, produced, and directed by Edward Burns. It serves as the sequel to The Brothers McMullen (1995). Connie Britton, Burns and Michael McGlone reprise their roles from the first film, alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, Halston Sage, Juliana Canfield, Pico Alexander, and Brian d'Arcy James.

Streaming date: March 15

  Streaming platform: JioHotstar

