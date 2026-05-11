Latest OTT releases this week (May 11-May 17, 2026): Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge to Kartavya - Top films & series to watch on JioHotstar, Netflix & more
Latest OTT releases this week (May 11-May 17, 2026): Speculation is high around Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge hitting the OTT this week.
Latest OTT releases this week
Latest OTT releases this week: This coming week is high on the entertainment quotient as far as digital space is concerned. The new slate is here and looks like some of the most-anticipated regional and international movies and series is ready to keep you packed for the coming week. Speculation is high around Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge hitting the OTT this week to Saif Ali Khan's crime drama Kartavya streaming - we have got you covered. Check out the top films and shows releasing on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
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Marty, Life Is Short
Marty, Life Is Short
Marty, Life Is Short is a documentary following the story of comedian Martin Short, exploring his career across film, television, theatre and comedy.
Streaming date: May 12
Where to watch: Netflix
Good Omens
Good Omens
Good Omens is a fantasy comedy television series created by Neil Gaiman based on his and Terry Pratchett's 1990 novel. All episodes of the first series were released on Amazon Prime Video on 31 May 2019, it was renewed for a second series in June 2021, which was later released on 28 July 2023. Good Omens was renewed for its third and final series in December 2023.
Now, third series with a single 90-minute episode is set to premiere this year.
Streaming date: May 13
Where to watch: Prime Video
Kartavya
Kartavya
Kartavya is an upcoming crime drama film written and directed by Pulkit. The film is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment. It stars Saif Ali Khan and Rasika Dugal.
Streaming date: May 15
Where to watch: Netflix
Inspector Avinash Season 2
Inspector Avinash Season 2
Inspector Avinash Season 2 features Randeep Hooda as Avinash Mishra, battling a high-stakes weapons cartel in 1990s Uttar Pradesh. The new season involves a personal crisis with his family, political conspiracy, and intense action, directed by Neeraj Pathak.
Streaming date: May 15
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Exam
Exam
Exam is a Tamil 7-episode series written and directed by National Award-winner A Sarkunam promises a tense, emotionally charged suspense drama set against the pressure-filled environment of a competitive exam.
Streaming date: May 15
Where to watch: Prime Video
Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine
Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine
Berlin is a Spanish television series created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato. A prequel to Money Heist, it focuses on the life of Andrés de Fonollosa, aka "Berlin", before the events of the first two seasons of the original series.
Streaming date: May 15
Where to watch: Netflix
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Dhurandhar: The Revenge or simply Dhurandhar 2, is spy action-thriller film written and directed by Aditya Dhar. It is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar and the final installment of a duology. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil, with several actors reprising their roles from the first film.
Although the official date of streaming is not out yet, many media reports are claiming that the film will hit the OTT space on May 15, following its successful theatrical run.
Streaming date: May 15
Where to watch: JioHotstar
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