Latest OTT releases this week (May 11-May 17, 2026): Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge to Kartavya - Top films & series to watch on JioHotstar, Netflix & more

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Good Omens

Good Omens is a fantasy comedy television series created by Neil Gaiman based on his and Terry Pratchett's 1990 novel. All episodes of the first series were released on Amazon Prime Video on 31 May 2019, it was renewed for a second series in June 2021, which was later released on 28 July 2023. Good Omens was renewed for its third and final series in December 2023.

Now, third series with a single 90-minute episode is set to premiere this year.

Streaming date: May 13

Where to watch: Prime Video