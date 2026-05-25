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NewsPhotosLatest OTT releases this week (May 25 to May 32, 2026): Jolly LLB 3 to Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj - Top films and web-series to watch on JioHotstar, Netflix & cinemas
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Latest OTT releases this week (May 25 to May 32, 2026): Jolly LLB 3 to Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj - Top films and web-series to watch on JioHotstar, Netflix & cinemas

Latest OTT releases this week (May 25 to May 32, 2026): From Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 to spiritual biopic Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, check out what to watch on JioHotstar, Netflix & cinemas.

Updated:May 25, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Latest OTT releases this week

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Latest OTT releases this week

Latest OTT releases this week: May is about end and in this last week, the fans will be delighted with some great watchlist on OTT and cinemas. From Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 streaming on OTT to spiritual outing Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj based on the life of the prominent figure Neeb Karori Baba releasing in theatres - the diverse range of movies and series is here to keep you entertained. Check out the top films and shows releasing on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and more. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)

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Jetlee

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Jetlee

Jetlee

Jetlee is a Telugu language comedy thriller film co-written and directed by Ritesh Rana. The film features Satya, Rhea Singha and Vennela Kishore in important roles.

Streaming date: May 25

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Spider Noir Season 1

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Spider Noir Season 1

Spider Noir Season 1

Spider-Noir is an superhero noir television series based on Marvel Comics featuring the character Spider-Man Noir, the series follows an aging private investigator and superhero in 1930s New York City who grapples with his past. 

Streaming date: May 27

Where to watch: Prime Video

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A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

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A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is a British mystery thriller television series based on the 2019 novel by Holly Jackson, adapted by Poppy Cogan, directed by Dolly Wells. The series, consisting of six episodes, covers events from the first book.

Streaming date: May 27

Where to watch: Netflix

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Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj

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Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj

Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj

Neeb or Neem Karori Baba remains a widely respected figure with a global following. The film presents actor Subodh Bhave in a calm and devotional portrayal, focusing on the saint’s simplicity, compassion, and spiritual depth. The cast also includes Hiten Tejwani, Samikssha Bhatnagar, Hemant Pandey, and Aniruddh Dave. It is directed by Sharadsingh Thakur.

Streaming date: May 29

Where to watch: In cinemas

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Jolly LLB 3

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Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 

Jolly LLB 3 is a legal comedy drama film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series and the sequel to Jolly LLB 2. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, with Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi all reprising their roles from the previous films.

Streaming date: May 29

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Cousins and Kalyanams

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Cousins and Kalyanams

Cousins and Kalyanams

Cousins & Kalyanams is a Malayalam romantic-comedy series that follows the lives of six cousins over 26 years as they navigate seven weddings, evolving friendships, and family drama. It is directed by Vishnu Chandran and Kannan Thamarakkulam.

Streaming date: May 29

Where to watch:  JioHotstar

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