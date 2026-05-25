Latest OTT releases this week (May 25 to May 32, 2026): Jolly LLB 3 to Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj - Top films and web-series to watch on JioHotstar, Netflix & cinemas

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Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj

Neeb or Neem Karori Baba remains a widely respected figure with a global following. The film presents actor Subodh Bhave in a calm and devotional portrayal, focusing on the saint’s simplicity, compassion, and spiritual depth. The cast also includes Hiten Tejwani, Samikssha Bhatnagar, Hemant Pandey, and Aniruddh Dave. It is directed by Sharadsingh Thakur.

Streaming date: May 29

Where to watch: In cinemas