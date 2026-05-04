Latest OTT releases this week (May 4-May 10, 2026): Dacoit, LIK to Citadel Season 2 - Top films & series to watch on Prime Video, Netflix & more
Latest OTT releases this week (May 4-May 10, 2026): Top films & series to watch on Prime Video, Netflix & more.
Latest OTT releases this week
Latest OTT releases this week: The month of May is loaded with entertaining movies and series on the digital space. The new slate is here and looks like some of the most-anticipated regional and international movies and series is ready to keep you packed for the coming week. From Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit to internationally acclaimed Citadel Season 2 with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden is back with a fresh season - we have got you covered. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
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Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)
Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)
Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), is a Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film explores love in a future driven by technology. It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Streaming date: May 6
Where to watch: Prime Video
Citadel Season 2
Citadel Season 2
Citadel is an international spy action television series created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil with the Russo brothers acting as executive producers. It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as secret agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. Streaming date: May 6
Where to watch: Prime Video
Vaazha 2
Vaazha 2
Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros, is a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Savin SA. The film, which follows four friends navigating societal pressures, will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi after a successful theatrical run.
Streaming date: May 8
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Lukkhe
Lukkhe
Lukkhe is a fictional musical drama that intertwines themes of rap, vengeance, and redemption. The series is about what happens when a young athlete enters Punjab's dangerous rap scene to probe a drug ring, but becomes caught between love, family, guilt, and brotherhood. It features rapper King in his acting debut as MC Badnaam, alongside Raashii Khanna (Gurbani) and Palak Tiwari (Sanober).
Streaming date: May 8
Where to watch: Prime Video
Bharatanatyam 2
Bharatanatyam 2
Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam (B2M), is a Malayalam dark comedy-thriller sequel starring Saiju Kurup. Directed by Krishnadas Murali, the film follows the 2024 original, moving from light comedy to a darker tone.
Streaming date: May 8
Where to watch: Netflix
Dacoit
Dacoit
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action thriller Dacoit: A Love Story is directed by Shaneil Deo. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, featuring a story of a convict seeking vengeance.
Streaming date: May 8
Where to watch: Prime Video
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