Latest OTT releases this week (May 4-May 10, 2026): Dacoit, LIK to Citadel Season 2 - Top films & series to watch on Prime Video, Netflix & more

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Latest OTT releases this week: The month of May is loaded with entertaining movies and series on the digital space. The new slate is here and looks like some of the most-anticipated regional and international movies and series is ready to keep you packed for the coming week. From Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit to internationally acclaimed Citadel Season 2 with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden is back with a fresh season - we have got you covered. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.

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