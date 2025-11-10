Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 10-November 16, 2025): Delhi Crime Season 3 To Jolly LLB 3, Check 7 New Series & Films To Watch On Prime Video, ZEE5, Netflix & Others
Latest OTT Releases This Week: Check out 7 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more.
Latest OTT Releases This Week
Latest OTT Releases This Week: With November getting high on the entertainment dose, the weekly platter is full of new films and series to book your days ahead. From much-awaited Delhi Crime Season 3 to Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 on OTT - the binge-watch list is here. Check out 7 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Film & Series Posters/Stills)
A Merry Little Ex-Mas
Release Date: November 12
Streaming on Netflix
A Merry Little Ex-Mas is an upcoming American Christmas romantic comedy film directed by Steve Carr and written by Holly Hester.
Delhi Crime Season 3
Release Date: November 13
Streaming on Netflix
Delhi Crime is a police procedural crime drama television series written and directed by Richie Mehta. Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime first season was set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and the second season focused on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang. Netflix has announced Delhi Crime Season 3 with Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang returning as the original cast.
Dashavatar
Release Date: November 14
Streaming on ZEE5 [OTTplay Premium]
Dashavatar is a 2025 Indian Marathi-language suspense thriller film directed by Subodh Khanolkar and produced by Ocean Film Company and Ocean Art House. The film features Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Siddharth Menon, Abhinay Berde, and Priyadarshini Indalkar in the leading roles.
Jolly LLB 3
Release Date: November 14
Streaming on Netflix & JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]
Jolly LLB 3 is a legal comedy drama film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series and the sequel to Jolly LLB 2. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, with Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi all reprising their roles from the previous films.
Jurassic World: Rebirth
Release Date: November 14
Streaming on JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]
Jurassic World Rebirth is a science fiction action film directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. A standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), it is the fourth Jurassic World film as well as the seventh installment overall in the Jurassic Park franchise.
Nishaanchi
Release Date: November 14
Streaming on Prime Video
Nishaanchi is a crime drama film directed by Anurag Kashyap. It stars newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles.
Telusu Kada
Release Date: November 14
Streaming on Netflix
Telusu Kada is a Telugu romantic drama film written and directed by debutant Neeraja Kona. The film features Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty.
Trending Photos