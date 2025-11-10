Advertisement
Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 10-November 16, 2025): Delhi Crime Season 3 To Jolly LLB 3, Check 7 New Series & Films To Watch On Prime Video, ZEE5, Netflix & Others

Latest OTT Releases This Week: Check out 7 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more.

Updated:Nov 10, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Latest OTT Releases This Week

Latest OTT Releases This Week

Latest OTT Releases This Week: With November getting high on the entertainment dose, the weekly platter is full of new films and series to book your days ahead. From much-awaited Delhi Crime Season 3 to Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 on OTT - the binge-watch list is here. Check out 7 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Film & Series Posters/Stills)

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Release Date: November 12

Streaming on Netflix

A Merry Little Ex-Mas is an upcoming American Christmas romantic comedy film directed by Steve Carr and written by Holly Hester.

Delhi Crime Season 3

Delhi Crime Season 3

Release Date: November 13

Streaming on Netflix

Delhi Crime is a police procedural crime drama television series written and directed by Richie Mehta. Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime first season was set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and the second season focused on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang. Netflix has announced Delhi Crime Season 3 with Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang returning as the original cast.

Dashavatar

Dashavatar

Release Date: November 14

Streaming on ZEE5 [OTTplay Premium]

Dashavatar is a 2025 Indian Marathi-language suspense thriller film directed by Subodh Khanolkar and produced by Ocean Film Company and Ocean Art House. The film features Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Siddharth Menon, Abhinay Berde, and Priyadarshini Indalkar in the leading roles.

Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3

Release Date: November 14

Streaming on Netflix & JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

Jolly LLB 3 is a legal comedy drama film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series and the sequel to Jolly LLB 2. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, with Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi all reprising their roles from the previous films.

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Release Date: November 14

Streaming on JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

Jurassic World Rebirth is a science fiction action film directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. A standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), it is the fourth Jurassic World film as well as the seventh installment overall in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Nishaanchi

Nishaanchi

Release Date: November 14

Streaming on Prime Video

Nishaanchi is a crime drama film directed by Anurag Kashyap. It stars newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles.

Telusu Kada

Telusu Kada

Release Date: November 14

Streaming on Netflix

Telusu Kada is a Telugu romantic drama film written and directed by debutant Neeraja Kona. The film features Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty.

