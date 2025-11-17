Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 17-November 23, 2025): The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files To Homebound, 7 Web Series & Films To Watch On Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 & Others
Latest OTT Releases This Week: Your perfect entertainment platter of November is here! This week has OTT has got you covered with thrillers, drama and suspense. The weekly platter is full of new films and series to book your days ahead. From much-awaited The Family Man Season 3 to India's Oscar entry for this year 'Homebound' on OTT - the binge-watch list is here. Check out 7 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more.
Back to Black
Release Date: November 17
Streaming on Netflix
Back to Black is 2024 biographical drama film based on the life of English singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, played by Marisa Abela. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and written by Matt Greenhalgh, the film also stars Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville.
A Man on the Inside Season 2
Release Date: November 20
Streaming on Netflix
A Man on the Inside is an American comedy television series created by Michael Schur and starring Ted Danson as a retiree-turned-amateur private investigator. It is based on the 2020 documentary film The Mole Agent by Maite Alberdi.
The Family Man Season 3
Release Date: November 21
Streaming on Prime Video
The Family Man Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and worldwide on November 21. Created by the powerhouse duo Raj & DK under their banner—D2R Films, the high-stakes spy action-thriller returns with a new season that is poised to be the biggest and most exciting one yet. The main cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur among others.
Homebound
Release Date: November 21
Streaming on Netflix
Homebound is a 2025 drama film written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, based on a New York Times article by Basharat Peer from 2020. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, it follows two childhood friends, who attempt to pass the national police exam.
The Bengal Files
Release Date: November 21
Streaming on ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
The Bengal Files is a political drama propaganda film written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It presents a storyline focused on the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots, depicting the violence and its aftermath as a genocide. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher and Simrat Kaur.
Dining with the Kapoors
Release Date: November 21
Streaming on Netflix
This special offers a rare glimpse into the Kapoors, Hindi cinema's first family, over an afternoon of conversation, nostalgia and homemade delicacies.
Ziddi Ishq
Release Date: November 21
Streaming on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
Ziddi Ishq is a new romantic thriller web series streaming on JioHotstar in which Aditi Pohankar and Parambrata Chattopadhyay play lead roles.
