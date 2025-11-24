Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 24 to November 30, 2025): Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari To Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, Check 7 TOP Picks!

3 / 8

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is a 2025 Kannada epic mythological action film written and directed by Rishab Shetty. The film stars Rishab Shetty along with Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

Release Date: November 27

Streaming on Prime Video (subscribers of OTTplay Premium will also be able to watch the film with a top-up)