Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 24 to November 30, 2025): Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari To Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, Check 7 TOP Picks!
Latest OTT Releases This Week: Check out 7 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more.
Latest OTT Releases This Week
Latest OTT Releases This Week: The last week of November kickstarts with a bang on OTT. It has a platter full of thrillers, drama and suspense. The weekly dose of new series and movies to book your days ahead is here. From much-awaited Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (Hindi) to Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 - the binge-watch list is here. Check out 7 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Film & Series Posters/Stills)
Bel Air Season 4
Bel-Air is an American drama television series developed by Morgan Cooper, Malcolm Spellman, TJ Brady, and Rasheed Newson. It is a reimagined version of the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and is based on Cooper's short fan film of the same title.
Release Date: November 24
Streaming on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (Hindi)
Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is a 2025 Kannada epic mythological action film written and directed by Rishab Shetty. The film stars Rishab Shetty along with Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.
Release Date: November 27
Streaming on Prime Video (subscribers of OTTplay Premium will also be able to watch the film with a top-up)
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1
The fifth and final season of the American science fiction horror drama television series Stranger Things, marketed as Stranger Things 5, will be released on the streaming service Netflix. The season, which will consist of eight episodes, is set to be released in three parts, with two volumes on November 26 and December 25, 2025, and the finale on December 31.
Release Date: November 27
Streaming on Netflix
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It stars an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, alongside Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.
Release Date: November 27
Streaming on Netflix
Raktabeej 2
Raktabeej 2 is a Bengali political action thriller film directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, and written by Zinia Sen. A sequel to the 2023 film Raktabeej, it stars Victor Banerjee, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra, Seema Biswas, and Koushani Mukherjee.
Release Date: November 28
Streaming on ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
Regai
In this thrilling series, Sub-Inspector Vetri uncovers a sinister plot by a medical team attempting to cover up the deaths of young participants in a clinical trial by disguising them as accidents.
Release Date: November 28
Streaming on ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
Primitive War
The sci-fi horror film movie follows a US recon unit in 1968 who are sent to a remote jungle valley during the Vietnam War to find a missing platoon. They discover they are not alone and must battle terrifying, prehistoric creatures.
Release Date: November 28
Streaming on Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium)
Trending Photos