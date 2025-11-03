Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 3 to November 9, 2025): Maharani Season 4 To Bad Girl - 7 New Films & Series To Watch On Netflix, ZEE5 JioHotstar & More
Latest OTT Releases This Week: As the first week of November begins, the entertainment platter is full of new films and series to book your days ahead. From most-talked about controversial 'Bad Girl' to mystique-filled Mirai which is all set to release in Hindi version this week - the binge-watch list is here. Check out 7 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 JioHotstar and more.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Film & Series Posters/Stills)
My Sister's Husband
Release Date: November 3 Streaming on Netflix
My Sister's Husband is a drama on Netflix about a woman whose marriage begins to fall apart when her college-aged sister moves in and attracts her husband's attention. It stars Deva Mahenra, Tatjana Saphira, and Nicole Parham. There is also a Nigerian film by the same name which released back in 2021.
Bad Girl
Release Date: November 4 Streaming on JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]
Bad Girl is a Tamil coming-of-age drama film written and directed by Varsha Bharath, starring Anjali Sivaraman in the lead role. After its premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on 7 February 2025, the film released in theatres on 5 September 2025.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Release Date: November 5 Streaming on JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Fantastic Four.
Kiss
Release Date: November 7 Streaming on ZEE5 [OTTplay Premium]
Directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Satish Krishnan, Kiss explores a unique blend of romance and fantasy. The romantic fantasy film features Kavin and Preethi Asrani in lead roles.
Mirai Hindi
Release Date: November 7 Streaming on JioHotstar
Mirai is a Telugu fantasy action adventure film written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni. The film stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran and Ritika Nayak in important roles. Mirai made its digital debut on Jio Hotstar on October 10, 2025, just four weeks after its big-screen release. The movie is currently available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. However, now its Hindi version is being streamed for fans on OTT.
Maharani Season 4
Release Date: November 7 Streaming on Sony LIV [OTTplay Premium]
Maharani's first season came in 202. It's a political drama television series created by Subhash Kapoor headlined by Huma Qureshi in a pivotal part of Rani Bharti. The ensemble also features Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti, Pramod Pathak and others.
Baramulla
Release Date: November 7 Streaming on Netflix
Baramulla, a supernatural drama-mystery set in the Kashmir valley and starring Manav Kaul. It is directed and written by Aditya Suhas Jambhale of Article 370 fame.
