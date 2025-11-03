Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2979237https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/latest-ott-releases-this-week-november-3-to-november-9-2025-maharani-season-4-to-bad-girl-7-new-films-series-to-watch-on-netflix-zee5-jiohotstar-more-2979237
NewsPhotosLatest OTT Releases This Week (November 3 to November 9, 2025): Maharani Season 4 To Bad Girl - 7 New Films & Series To Watch On Netflix, ZEE5 JioHotstar & More
photoDetails

Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 3 to November 9, 2025): Maharani Season 4 To Bad Girl - 7 New Films & Series To Watch On Netflix, ZEE5 JioHotstar & More

Latest OTT Releases This Week: Check out 7 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 JioHotstar and more.

 

Updated:Nov 03, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Latest OTT Releases This Week

1/8
Latest OTT Releases This Week

Latest OTT Releases This Week: As the first week of November begins, the entertainment platter is full of new films and series to book your days ahead. From most-talked about controversial 'Bad Girl' to mystique-filled Mirai which is all set to release in Hindi version this week - the binge-watch list is here. Check out 7 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 JioHotstar and more.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Film & Series Posters/Stills)

Follow Us

My Sister's Husband

2/8
My Sister's Husband

Release Date: November 3 Streaming on Netflix

My Sister's Husband is a drama on Netflix about a woman whose marriage begins to fall apart when her college-aged sister moves in and attracts her husband's attention. It stars Deva Mahenra, Tatjana Saphira, and Nicole Parham. There is also a Nigerian film by the same name which released back in 2021.

Follow Us

Bad Girl

3/8
Bad Girl

Release Date: November 4 Streaming on JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

Bad Girl is a Tamil coming-of-age drama film written and directed by Varsha Bharath, starring Anjali Sivaraman in the lead role. After its premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on 7 February 2025, the film released in theatres on 5 September 2025.

Follow Us

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

4/8
The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Release Date: November 5 Streaming on JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Fantastic Four.

Follow Us

Kiss

5/8
Kiss

Release Date: November 7 Streaming on ZEE5 [OTTplay Premium]

Directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Satish Krishnan, Kiss explores a unique blend of romance and fantasy. The romantic fantasy film features Kavin and Preethi Asrani in lead roles.

Follow Us

Mirai Hindi

6/8
Mirai Hindi

Release Date: November 7 Streaming on JioHotstar

Mirai is a Telugu fantasy action adventure film written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni. The film stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran and Ritika Nayak in important roles. Mirai made its digital debut on Jio Hotstar on October 10, 2025, just four weeks after its big-screen release. The movie is currently available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. However, now its Hindi version is being streamed for fans on OTT.

Follow Us

Maharani Season 4

7/8
Maharani Season 4

Release Date: November 7 Streaming on Sony LIV [OTTplay Premium]

Maharani's first season came in 202. It's a political drama television series created by Subhash Kapoor headlined by Huma Qureshi in a pivotal part of Rani Bharti. The ensemble also features Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti, Pramod Pathak and others.

Follow Us

Baramulla

8/8
Baramulla

Release Date: November 7 Streaming on Netflix

Baramulla, a supernatural drama-mystery set in the Kashmir valley and starring Manav Kaul. It is directed and written by Aditya Suhas Jambhale of Article 370 fame.

Follow Us
Latest OTT releasesott watchlistwhat to watch on OTTEntertainmentOTT releasesNew OTT releasesBad Girl ReleaseNetflix releaseZEE5 ReleasesMaharani Season 4Maharani Season 4 release dateBaramulla release datebest OTT releasesNovember 2025 OTT Releases
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Sanju Samson
From Captaincy To Shocking Exit: Inside Sanju Samson's IPL Journey With Rajasthan Royals Amid Delhi Capitals Trade Rumors - Check In Pics
camera icon13
title
November 2025 tarot reading
November 2025 Monthly Tarot Reading: Check For Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And For Angel Message
camera icon5
title
ISRO
ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite, Weighing Over 4,000 Kg; Strengthens Navy’s Space Shield- Check Details
camera icon7
title
Salman Khan
Who Is Maan Panu? The 25-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter Whose Viral Track Left Salman Khan Wishing It Was His Own
camera icon12
title
Indians vs Japanese life expectancy
Why Indians Live 15 Years Lesser Than Japanese- Check Full List Of Daily Habits Behind The Life Expectancy Gap