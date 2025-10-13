Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 13- Oct 19, 2025): Final Destination 6: Bloodlines To Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas On JioHotstar, Netflix And ZEE5

8 / 8

I Know What You Did Last Summer is a slasher film directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sam Lansky from a story by Leah McKendrick and Robinson. It is the fourth installment in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise and a sequel to I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998).

Release Date: October 18, 2025

Where To Watch: Netflix