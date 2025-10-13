Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 13- Oct 19, 2025): Final Destination 6: Bloodlines To Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas On JioHotstar, Netflix And ZEE5

Advertisement
NewsPhotosLatest OTT Releases This Week (October 13- Oct 19, 2025): Final Destination 6: Bloodlines To Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas On JioHotstar, Netflix And ZEE5
Latest OTT Releases This Week: Check out the OTT release platter in the coming week which looks diverse and is loaded with entertainment.

Updated:Oct 13, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
1/8
Latest OTT Releases This Week: Hop on to the festive season and enjoy the OTT outings releasing on digital platforms in the coming week. From 'How to Train Your Dragon' to 'Final Destination 6: Bloodlines' and 'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' - the platter is diverse and loaded with entertainment. Check the full list here:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie/Show Stills/Posters)

How to Train Your Dragon

2/8
How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon is a fantasy adventure film and a live-action remake of the 2010 animated film, itself loosely based on the 2003 novel by Cressida Cowell.

Release Date: October 13, 2025

Where To Watch: JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

The Neighborhood Season 8

3/8
The Neighborhood Season 8

The Neighborhood is a television sitcom created by Jim Reynolds that premiered on CBS on October 1, 2018. In March 2025, the series was renewed for an eighth and final season which is slated to premiere on October 13, 2025.

Release Date: October 14, 2025

Where To Watch: JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

Final Destination 6: Bloodlines

4/8
Final Destination 6: Bloodlines

Final Destination Bloodlines is a supernatural horror film directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein from a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, based on a story by Jon Watts, Busick, and Evans Taylor.

Release Date: October 16, 2025

Where To Watch: JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

The Diplomat Season 3

5/8
The Diplomat Season 3

The Diplomat is a political thriller television series created by Debora Cahn. The series stars Keri Russell as a veteran US diplomat who is unexpectedly appointed as the ambassador to the United Kingdom amid an emerging international crisis.

Release Date: October 16, 2025

Where To Watch: Netflix

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

6/8
Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas is a crime thriller film directed by Akshay Shere. The story revolves around a prostitution racket and the investigation that follows. It stars Arshad Warsi as Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat and Jitendra Kumar as Sameer, a professor, in the lead roles, with Tara Alisha Berry, Hemant Saini, and Ayesha Kaduskar in supporting roles.

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Where To Watch: ZEE5 [OTTplay Premium]

Kishkindhapuri

7/8
Kishkindhapuri

Kishkindhapuri is a Telugu-language horror thriller film written and directed by Koushik Pegallapati. It stars Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in important roles.

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Where To Watch: ZEE5 [OTTplay Premium]

I Know What You Did Last Summer

8/8
I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Know What You Did Last Summer is a slasher film directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sam Lansky from a story by Leah McKendrick and Robinson. It is the fourth installment in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise and a sequel to I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998).

Release Date: October 18, 2025

Where To Watch: Netflix

