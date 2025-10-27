Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 27, 2025-November 2, 2025): Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra To Baaghi 4 - 7 Unmissable Films & Web-Series On Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 & More!
Latest OTT Releases This Week: The cine buffs can all check the compilation of unmissable OTT releases this week. From Malayalam superhit female superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Idli Kadai starring Dhanush to Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 -- watch the most-talked about movies and web-series of 2025 on your favourite digital platforms including Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 and more.
M3GAN 2.0
M3GAN 2.0 is an American science fiction action film written and directed by Gerard Johnstone from a story he co-wrote with Akela Cooper. A sequel to the 2022 film M3GAN and the second installment in the M3GAN franchise, the film stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ivanna Sakhno, and Jemaine Clement, with Amie Donald physically portraying M3GAN while Jenna Davis voices the character.
Releasing Date: October 27
Streaming on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
Idli Kadai
Idli Kadai is a Tamil film written and directed by Dhanush. The film stars Dhanush, leading an ensemble cast that includes Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, P Samuthirakani, Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran and R Parthiban.
Releasing Date: October 29
Streaming on Netflix
The Witcher Season 4
The Witcher is a fantasy drama television series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix. It is based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Ciri. It stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan.
Releasing Date: October 30
Streaming on Netflix
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a Malayalam-language superhero film written and directed by Dominic Arun. It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives in Karnataka, India and gets entangled with a gang involved in organ trafficking. The film also features Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian and Chandu Salim Kumar.
Releasing Date: October 31
Streaming on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
Baaghi 4
Baaghi 4 is an action thriller film directed by A Harsha in his Hindi film debut. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu's acting debut. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.
Releasing Date: October 31
Streaming on Prime Video
The Home
The Home is an American psychological horror film directed by James DeMonaco, written by DeMonaco and Adam Cantor, and starring Pete Davidson, John Glover, and Bruce Altman.
Releasing Date: October 31
Streaming on Prime Video
Maarigallu
Maarigallu is an upcoming Kannada-language supernatural folklore thriller web series. Set in a village near Sirsi during the 1990s, the series is inspired by the legend of a long-lost treasure of the Kadamba dynasty. It is written and directed by Devraj Poojary.
Releasing Date: October 31
Streaming on ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
