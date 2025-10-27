Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 27, 2025-November 2, 2025): Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra To Baaghi 4 - 7 Unmissable Films & Web-Series On Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 & More!

4 / 8

The Witcher is a fantasy drama television series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix. It is based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as the Continent, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Ciri. It stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan.

Releasing Date: October 30

Streaming on Netflix