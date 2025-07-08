Advertisement
Latest OTT, Theatrical Releases (July 7-July 13, 2025): 10 Fresh Films, TV Shows On Netflix, Prime Video And More
Latest OTT, Theatrical Releases (July 7-July 13, 2025): 10 Fresh Films, TV Shows On Netflix, Prime Video And More

Latest OTT, Theatrical Releases (July 7-July 13, 2025): Check out brand news Films, TV Shows On Netflix, Prime Video And More to watch this week on the digital platforms.

Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Latest OTT, Theatrical Releases This Week

Latest OTT, Theatrical Releases This Week

Latest OTT, Theatrical Releases This Week: The week has an amazing slate of brand news releases arriving on Netflix, JioHotstar, and various other digital streamers other than theatrical outings. The list of latest OTT releases this week includes Aap Jaisa Koi, Kay Kay Menon's highly anticipated Special Ops, an intense espionage thriller and Superman movie among other big ones. Browse through the complete list of new titles coming this week below:

Superman (July 11)

Superman (July 11)

Superman stars David Corenswet in the titular role. It's a superhero film based on the eponymous character from DC Comics. Written and directed by James Gunn, it will be the first film in the DC Universe (DCU) produced by DC Studios and the second reboot of the Superman film series. The film also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the antagonist Lex Luthor. It will release theatrically.

Special Ops Season 2 - July 11

Special Ops Season 2 - July 11

Kay Kay Menon returns as Himmat Singh in Special Ops Season 2. A gripping espionage thriller, the series dives deeper into the world of high-stakes operations and complex espionage. It streams on JioHotstar.

Narivetta - July 11

Narivetta - July 11

Narivetta is a Malayalam action drama film directed by Anuraj Manohar, starring Tovino Thomas and inspired by the 2003 Muthanga tribal protests in Kerala. It streams on SonyLIV.

Moonwalk - July 8

Moonwalk - July 8

Moonwalk is a Malayalam language film directed by Vinod AK in his directional debut featuring Anunath, Rishi Kainikkara, Siddharth B., Sujith Prabhakar and Arjun Manilal. It streams on JioHotstar.

Madea’s Destination Wedding - July 11

Madea’s Destination Wedding - July 11

Madea's Destination Wedding is a film written and directed by Tyler Perry, set to premiere on Netflix on July 11th. 

Maalik (July 11) - Theatres

Maalik (July 11) - Theatres

Maalik is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani. The film stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar. It will release theatrically.

Better Late Than Single - July 8

Better Late Than Single - July 8

Better Late Than Single is a new Korean dating reality show premiering on Netflix on July 8th. It follows individuals with no prior dating experience as they navigate their first relationships with the guidance of celebrity panelists and hosts. It streams on Netflix.

Ballard - July 9

Ballard - July 9

Ballard is an upcoming American police procedural television series created by Michael Connelly and Michael Alaimo. It streams on Prime Video.

Aap Jaisa Koi - July 11

Aap Jaisa Koi - July 11

Aap Jaisa Koi is a romantic drama film directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment for Netflix.[1] It stars R. Madhavan as Shrirenu Tripathi, a reserved middle-aged Sanskrit professor, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu Bose, a spirited French instructor. It streams on Netflix.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan - July 11

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan - July 11

The film features Vikrant Massey as a blind musician and Shanaya Kapoor in her debut as a theatre artist, exploring themes of love, perception and human connection. Directed by Santosh Singh, the romantic drama is adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It. 

