Latest OTT, Theatrical Releases (July 7-July 13, 2025): 10 Fresh Films, TV Shows On Netflix, Prime Video And More

Superman stars David Corenswet in the titular role. It's a superhero film based on the eponymous character from DC Comics. Written and directed by James Gunn, it will be the first film in the DC Universe (DCU) produced by DC Studios and the second reboot of the Superman film series. The film also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the antagonist Lex Luthor. It will release theatrically.