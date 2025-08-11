Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (August 11-August 17, 2025): KBC 17 To War 2, Coolie, Tehran - 7 News Shows & Films On ZEE5, Netflix, SonyLiv & More
New OTT And Theatrical Releases On (August 11-August 17, 2025): KBC 17 To War 2, Coolie, Tehran - today, let's check out what is releasing or streaming this week for the cinema lovers.
Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week
Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases In August 11 To August 17, 2025: A brand new pack of movies and web-series - from spy thrillers to fan-favourite quiz reality TV show- is hitting the OTT space along with theatres this time.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Premiere
Release Date: August 11
Where to watch: SonyLIV via OTTplay Premium
Amitabh Bachchan is all set to host once again for quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. The new season will start from August 11, 2025 and will be available for streaming on SonyLIV (OTTplay Premium) and Sony TV. It will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm.
Dog Man
Release Date: August 11
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Dog Man is a 2025 American animated superhero comedy film based on the children's graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey. It is a spin-off of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) and the second film in the Captain Underpants franchise.
Saare Jahan Se Accha Release
Release Date: August 13
Where to watch: Netflix
Saare Jahan Se Accha is an upcoming action thriller television series created by Gaurav Shukla. The series was developed by Netflix. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni, the series is full of suspense.
Alien Earth
Release Date: August 13
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Alien: Earth, the new science fiction series set in the Alien universe, will be available on streaming platforms in the US and India.
Tehran On OTT
Release Date: August 14
Where to watch: ZEE5
Tehran is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Arun Gopalan. It stars John Abraham, Neeru Bajwa and Manushi Chhillar. The film based on 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats.
War 2
Release Date: August 14
Where to watch: In Cinemas
War 2 is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji. Based on a script written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, it is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to War (2019). The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.
Coolie Release
Release Date: August 14
Where to watch: In Cinemas
Coolie is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars megastar Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in the lead roles.
