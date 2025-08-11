Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (August 11-August 17, 2025): KBC 17 To War 2, Coolie, Tehran - 7 News Shows & Films On ZEE5, Netflix, SonyLiv & More

2 / 8

Release Date: August 11

Where to watch: SonyLIV via OTTplay Premium

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to host once again for quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. The new season will start from August 11, 2025 and will be available for streaming on SonyLIV (OTTplay Premium) and Sony TV. It will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm.