Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (August 4 To August 10, 2025): 7 New Web-Series And Films To Watch On ZEE5, Netflix, Prime Video & More

Release date: August 8, 2025

Cast: Soori, Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Swasika

Director: Prasanth Pandiyaraj

Where to watch: ZEE5

Maaman is a Tamil family drama film directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, from a story written by Soori. The film stars Soori, alongside Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika, Bala Saravanan, Baba Bhaskar, Viji Chandrasekhar, Nikhila Sankar and Geetha Kailasam.

Maaman released worldwide on 16 May 2025 in theaters to mixed reviews from critics.