Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (August 4 To August 10, 2025): 7 New Web-Series And Films To Watch On ZEE5, Netflix, Prime Video & More

Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases In August 4 To August 10, 2025: A new slate of movies and web-series - from thrillers to romance - is hitting the theatres this time, apart from interesting OTT watchlist. Today, let's check out what is releasing or streaming this week for the cine lovers.
Wednesday Season 2
Release date: August 6, 2025
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday
Creator: Alfred Gough
Where to watch: Netflix
Wednesday is an American supernatural mystery comedy television series based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, it stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White among others. Wednesday Season 2 officially returning to your screens, with Part 1 of Season 2 debuting on Aug. 6, followed by Part 2 on Sept. 3.
Mayasabha
Release date: August 7, 2025
Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao Madadi and Divya Dutta
Director: Deva Katta
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans is a Telugu political drama web series directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar. It stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles, with co-starring Divya Dutta, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar and Nassar.
Maaman On OTT
Release date: August 8, 2025
Cast: Soori, Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Swasika
Director: Prasanth Pandiyaraj
Where to watch: ZEE5
Maaman is a Tamil family drama film directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, from a story written by Soori. The film stars Soori, alongside Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika, Bala Saravanan, Baba Bhaskar, Viji Chandrasekhar, Nikhila Sankar and Geetha Kailasam.
Maaman released worldwide on 16 May 2025 in theaters to mixed reviews from critics.
Andaaz 2
Release date: August 8, 2025
Cast: Aayush Kumar, Aakaisha, and Natasha Fernandez.
Director: Suneel Darshan
Where to watch: In theatres
Andaaz 2 is a romantic drama film directed by Suneel Darshan. The film stars debutants Aayush Kumar, Aakaisha, and Natasha Fernandez. It is the sequel to the 2003 film Andaaz.
Salakaar
Release date: August 8, 2025
Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy and Mukesh Rishi
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Salakaar, directed by Faruk Kabir, is all set to be released on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium on August 8, 2025. The spy thriller will be presented in two timelines: one set in 1987 and the other in 2025 but the focus remains the same - nuclear war.
Arabia Kadali On OTT
Release date: August 8, 2025
Cast: Satya Dev and Anandhi
Director: VV Surya Kumar
Where to watch: Prime Video
Arabia Kadali is a fictional series that tells a heartrending and emotionally charged story of a group of fishermen from rival villages who accidentally drift into international waters and find themselves imprisoned in a foreign land.
Stolen: Heist of the Century
Release date: August 8, 2025
Director: Mark Lewis
Where to watch: Netflix
Stolen: Heist of the Century is based on the infamous incident of 2003, where elite thieves dubbed 'The School of Turin' pulled off a historic heist at a supposedly unbreakable vault in Antwerp's diamond district, making off with hundreds of millions in gems that remain missing today.
