NewsPhotosLatest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (August 4 To August 10, 2025): 7 New Web-Series And Films To Watch On ZEE5, Netflix, Prime Video & More
photoDetails

Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (August 4 To August 10, 2025): 7 New Web-Series And Films To Watch On ZEE5, Netflix, Prime Video & More

New OTT And Theatrical Releases In August 4 To August 10, 2025: Today, let's check out what is releasing or streaming this week for the cine lovers. 

Updated:Aug 04, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week

Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week

Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases In August 4 To August 10, 2025: A new slate of movies and web-series - from thrillers to romance - is hitting the theatres this time, apart from interesting OTT watchlist. Today, let's check out what is releasing or streaming this week for the cine lovers. 

Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday Season 2

Release date: August 6, 2025

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday

Creator: Alfred Gough

Where to watch: Netflix

Wednesday is an American supernatural mystery comedy television series based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, it stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White among others. Wednesday Season 2 officially returning to your screens, with Part 1 of Season 2 debuting on Aug. 6, followed by Part 2 on Sept. 3. 

Mayasabha

Mayasabha

Release date: August 7, 2025

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao Madadi and Divya Dutta

Director: Deva Katta

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans is a Telugu political drama web series directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar. It stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles, with co-starring Divya Dutta, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar and Nassar.

Maaman On OTT

Maaman On OTT

Release date: August 8, 2025

Cast: Soori, Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Swasika

Director: Prasanth Pandiyaraj

Where to watch: ZEE5

Maaman is a Tamil family drama film directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, from a story written by Soori. The film stars Soori, alongside Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika, Bala Saravanan, Baba Bhaskar, Viji Chandrasekhar, Nikhila Sankar and Geetha Kailasam.

Maaman released worldwide on 16 May 2025 in theaters to mixed reviews from critics.

Andaaz 2

Andaaz 2

Release date: August 8, 2025

Cast: Aayush Kumar, Aakaisha, and Natasha Fernandez.

Director: Suneel Darshan

Where to watch: In theatres

Andaaz 2 is a romantic drama film directed by Suneel Darshan. The film stars debutants Aayush Kumar, Aakaisha, and Natasha Fernandez. It is the sequel to the 2003 film Andaaz.

Salakaar

Salakaar

Release date: August 8, 2025

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy and Mukesh Rishi

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Salakaar, directed by Faruk Kabir, is all set to be released on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium on August 8, 2025. The spy thriller will be presented in two timelines: one set in 1987 and the other in 2025 but the focus remains the same - nuclear war. 

Arabia Kadali On OTT

Arabia Kadali On OTT

Release date: August 8, 2025

Cast: Satya Dev and Anandhi

Director: VV Surya Kumar

Where to watch: Prime Video

Arabia Kadali is a fictional series that tells a heartrending and emotionally charged story of a group of fishermen from rival villages who accidentally drift into international waters and find themselves imprisoned in a foreign land. 

Stolen: Heist of the Century

Stolen: Heist of the Century

Release date: August 8, 2025

Director: Mark Lewis

Where to watch: Netflix

Stolen: Heist of the Century is based on the infamous incident of 2003, where elite thieves dubbed 'The School of Turin' pulled off a historic heist at a supposedly unbreakable vault in Antwerp's diamond district, making off with hundreds of millions in gems that remain missing today. 

