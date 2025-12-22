Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (December 22 To December 28, 2025): Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 To Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri - Top Films & Web Shows On Netflix, ZEE5 & Cinemas
Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: With Christmas ringing at the doors, and festive feelers everywhere - cine buffs can fasten their seat belts as OTT and cinemas are ready to entice its viewers once again this week. From much-awaited Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 episodes to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri - the entertainment platter is ready to be served and how! Check out these 7 highly-anticipated shows on Netflix, ZEE5 and films arriving in cinemas.
Amadeus
Amadeus is an upcoming British historical drama television miniseries adapted by Joe Barton from the 1979 stage play by Peter Shaffer. It gives a fictionalised account of the lives of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri, played by Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany respectively. The ensemble cast includes Gabrielle Creevy as Mozart's wife Constanze as well as Enyi Okoronkwo, Lucy Cohu, Jonathan Aris and Rory Kinnear. This will be the second screen adaptation of the play, following the 1984 film.
Release Date: December 22
Where to watch: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, abbreviated as TMMTMTTM, is an upcoming romantic comedy film written by Karan Shrikant Sharma and directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, alongside Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.
Release Date: December 25
Where to watch: In Cinemas
Vrusshabha
Vrusshabha is a fantasy action drama film written and directed by Nanda Kishore. The film stars Mohanlal in the title role, alongside Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay and Neha Saxena.
Release Date: December 25
Where to watch: In Cinemas
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles.
Release Date: December 26
Where to watch: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2
The fifth and final season of the American science fiction horror drama television series Stranger Things, marketed as Stranger Things 5, was released on the streaming service Netflix. The season, which will consist of eight episodes, is being released in three parts. The first volume premiered on November 26, 2025, with the second slated for December 25 and the finale scheduled for December 31.
The season stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp among many others.
Release Date: December 26
Where to watch: Netflix
Naagin 7
Naagin is a supernatural fiction television series about shape-shifting serpents produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The seventh season is scheduled to release on 27 December 2025. It will star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in lead roles.
Release Date: December 27
Where to watch: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
Copenhagen Test
The Copenhagen Test is an upcoming American science fiction spy thriller television series created by Thomas Brandon. The series will consist of eight episodes.
Release Date: December 28
Where to watch: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
