Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (December 22 To December 28, 2025): Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 To Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri - Top Films & Web Shows On Netflix, ZEE5 & Cinemas

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, abbreviated as TMMTMTTM, is an upcoming romantic comedy film written by Karan Shrikant Sharma and directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, alongside Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

Release Date: December 25

Where to watch: In Cinemas