Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (December 29 To January 4, 2026): Ikkis To Stranger Things Season 5 Finale - Unmissable Watchlist On Netflix, Cinemas & More

Ikkis is an upcoming Indian biographical war drama film based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and revolving around the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film's title refers to the age at which Arun Khetarpal was martyred. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan and will be Dharmendra's last movie release posthumously. It stars Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia (film debut) and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Release Date: January 1, 2026

Where To Watch: In Theatres