Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (December 29 To January 4, 2026): Ikkis To Stranger Things Season 5 Finale - Unmissable Watchlist On Netflix, Cinemas & More

Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (December 29 To January 4, 2026): Check out these 6 highly-anticipated shows on Netflix and in cinemas.

 

Updated:Dec 29, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week

1/7
Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week

Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: After the beautiful Christmas celebrations, it is time for New Year 2026 watchlist to welcome the viewers on OTT and in theatres. From much-awaited Stranger Things Season 5 finale to Ikkis - the entertainment platter is ready to be served and how! Check out these 6 highly-anticipated shows on Netflix and in cinemas.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Film & Series Posters/Stills) 

Ekō

2/7
Ekō

Eko is a Malayalam mystery thriller film directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and written and shot by Bahul Ramesh. The film features Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, and Biana Momin in prominent roles.

Release Date: December 31, 2025

Where To Watch: Netflix

Mowgli

3/7
Mowgli

The Telugu romantic-action film Mowgli, starring Roshan Kanakala, will be available for streaming on the ETV Win platform starting January 1, 2026. The National film award winning director Sandeep Raj's latest outing Mowgli had a special premiere screening on December 11, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on December 13, 2025 and it has left many impressed.

Release Date: January 1, 2026

Where To Watch: ETV Win (OTTplay Premium)

Ikkis

4/7
Ikkis

Ikkis is an upcoming Indian biographical war drama film based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and revolving around the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film's title refers to the age at which Arun Khetarpal was martyred. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan and will be Dharmendra's last movie release posthumously. It stars Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia (film debut) and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Release Date: January 1, 2026

 

Where To Watch: In Theatres

Stranger Things Season 5 (Series Finale)

5/7
Stranger Things Season 5 (Series Finale)

The fifth and final season of the American science fiction horror drama television series Stranger Things, marketed as Stranger Things 5, was released on the streaming service Netflix. The first two volumes premiered on November 26 and December 25, 2025, respectively, with the finale scheduled for December 31.  In India, the finale will be available for streaming on January 1, 2026.

Release Date: January 1, 2026

 

Where To Watch: Netflix

Haq

6/7
Haq

Haq is a courtroom drama film directed by Suparn Verma. It stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, alongside Sheeba Chaddha in a pivotal role. The film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, which dealt with matrimonial issues of Muslim households.

Release Date: January 2, 2026

Where To Watch: Netflix

The Housemaid

7/7
The Housemaid

The Housemaid is an erotic psychological thriller film directed by Paul Feig from a screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine, based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Freida McFadden. The film stars Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins.

Release Date: January 2, 2026

 

Where To Watch: In Theatres

