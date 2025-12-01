Advertisement
Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week In Hindi, Tamil & Korean (December 1 to December 7, 2025): Akhanda 2 To Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, Top Watchlist On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & Cinemas
Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week In Hindi, Tamil & Korean (December 1 to December 7, 2025): Akhanda 2 To Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, Top Watchlist On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & Cinemas

Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week In Hindi, Tamil & Korean: Check out 6 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and cinemas.

Updated:Dec 01, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Latest OTT/Theatrical Releases This Week

Latest OTT/Theatrical Releases This Week

Latest OTT/Theatrical Releases This Week: December is here and the first week of entertainment kickstarts with a bang on OTT and cinemas. The weekly dose of new series and movies is diverse from Tamil, Korean to Hindi reality TV series. From much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 grand finale to Akhanda 2 Thaandavam - the binge-watch list is here. Check out 6 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and cinemas.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Film & Series Posters/Stills) 

Love is Blind: Italy

Love is Blind: Italy

A group of singles agree to get engaged sight unseen. They meet their partners for the first time on their wedding day, when they can still call off the engagement.

Release Date: December 1

Where to watch: Netflix

Stephen

Stephen

This Tamil thriller Delves into the mind of a confessed killer being evaluated by a psychiatrist on a chilling case. The psychiatrist soon finds herself entangled in a mind-twisting mystery, which begins as an evaluation but leads to eternal darkness.

Release date: December 5, 2025

Cast: Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thangadurai and Smruthi Venkat

Director: Mithun Balaji

Where to watch: Netflix

Akhanda 2 Thaandavam

Akhanda 2 Thaandavam

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is a Telugu fantasy action drama film directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty and others. It is a sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda.

Release date: December 5, 2025

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Samyuktha

Director: Boyapati Sreenu

Where to watch: In theatres

Gharwali Pedwali

Gharwali Pedwali

Gharwali Pedwali is the story of Jeetu Pandey, a man cursed with a life of doubles: 2 mothers, 2 ideologies, and 2 wives. Set against the vibrant, mystical backdrop of Benaras.

Release Date: December 5

Where to watch: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Surely Tomorrow/Waiting For Gyeong

Surely Tomorrow/Waiting For Gyeong

Surely Tomorrow is an upcoming South Korean television series directed by Lim Hyun-wook, written by Yoo Young-ah, and starring Park Seo-joon and Won Ji-an.

Release Date: December 6

Where to watch: JTBC and Prime Video

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is inching closer to its grand finale, which is expected to air on December 7, 2025. Top 7 finalists of the show are: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More and Malti Chahar.

Where to watch: Jiohotstar/Colors TV

