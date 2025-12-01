Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week In Hindi, Tamil & Korean (December 1 to December 7, 2025): Akhanda 2 To Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, Top Watchlist On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & Cinemas
Latest OTT/Theatrical Releases This Week: December is here and the first week of entertainment kickstarts with a bang on OTT and cinemas. The weekly dose of new series and movies is diverse from Tamil, Korean to Hindi reality TV series. From much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 grand finale to Akhanda 2 Thaandavam - the binge-watch list is here. Check out 6 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and cinemas.
Love is Blind: Italy
A group of singles agree to get engaged sight unseen. They meet their partners for the first time on their wedding day, when they can still call off the engagement.
Release Date: December 1
Where to watch: Netflix
Stephen
This Tamil thriller Delves into the mind of a confessed killer being evaluated by a psychiatrist on a chilling case. The psychiatrist soon finds herself entangled in a mind-twisting mystery, which begins as an evaluation but leads to eternal darkness.
Release date: December 5, 2025
Cast: Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thangadurai and Smruthi Venkat
Director: Mithun Balaji
Where to watch: Netflix
Akhanda 2 Thaandavam
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is a Telugu fantasy action drama film directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty and others. It is a sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda.
Release date: December 5, 2025
Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Samyuktha
Director: Boyapati Sreenu
Where to watch: In theatres
Gharwali Pedwali
Gharwali Pedwali is the story of Jeetu Pandey, a man cursed with a life of doubles: 2 mothers, 2 ideologies, and 2 wives. Set against the vibrant, mystical backdrop of Benaras.
Release Date: December 5
Where to watch: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
Surely Tomorrow/Waiting For Gyeong
Surely Tomorrow is an upcoming South Korean television series directed by Lim Hyun-wook, written by Yoo Young-ah, and starring Park Seo-joon and Won Ji-an.
Release Date: December 6
Where to watch: JTBC and Prime Video
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale
The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is inching closer to its grand finale, which is expected to air on December 7, 2025. Top 7 finalists of the show are: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More and Malti Chahar.
Where to watch: Jiohotstar/Colors TV
