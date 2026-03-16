Latest OTT & Theatrical releases this week (March 16 to March 22, 2026): Oscars 2026 LIVE, Border 2 to Dhurandhar 2 - 10 new shows & films in cinemas, Netflix, ZEE5 & more

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Latest OTT/Theatrical releases this week: This upcoming week of March looks like the power release period of 2026. We have some major releases hitting the cinemas and blockbusters streaming on OTT. From highly-awaited Oscars 2026 awards ceremony live streaming, Border 2 digital premiere to much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2 and Ustaad Bhagat Singh hitting the cinemas - this week has got it all packed. Check out the top 10 films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)