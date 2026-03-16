Latest OTT & Theatrical releases this week (March 16 to March 22, 2026): Oscars 2026 LIVE, Border 2 to Dhurandhar 2 - 10 new shows & films in cinemas, Netflix, ZEE5 & more
Latest OTT & Theatrical releases this week (March 16 to March 22, 2026): Check out the top 10 films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.
Latest OTT/Theatrical releases this week
Latest OTT/Theatrical releases this week: This upcoming week of March looks like the power release period of 2026. We have some major releases hitting the cinemas and blockbusters streaming on OTT. From highly-awaited Oscars 2026 awards ceremony live streaming, Border 2 digital premiere to much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2 and Ustaad Bhagat Singh hitting the cinemas - this week has got it all packed. Check out the top 10 films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.
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Oscars 2026 (98th Academy Awards)
The Oscars 2026 - 98th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, hosted by Conan O'Brien. The ceremony will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on Hulu in the U.S and India timings are Monday, March 16, 2026, 4:30 am – 7:30 am. In India, viewers can stream the ceremony on JioHotstar.
Streaming date: March 16
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Housemaid on OTT
The erotic psychological thriller, directed by Paul Feig and starring Amanda Seyfried, was released in theaters in January 2026.
Streaming date: March 16
Where to watch: Prime Video
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) is written, co-produced and directed by Aditya Dhar. It serves as a direct sequel to Dhurandhar (2025) and has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera, alongside several actors reprising their roles from the first part.
Streaming date: March 19
Where to watch: cinemas
Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu action comedy film directed by Harish Shankar. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Gautami, Chammak Chandra and others in supporting roles.
Streaming date: March 19
Where to watch: cinemas
Jazz City
Jazz City is a Bengali historical thriller web series directed by Soumik Sen. It is set in the backdrop of 1970s Calcutta, focusing on the Park Street jazz scene, espionage, and political intrigue during the Bangladesh Liberation War. It features stars Arifin Shuvoo and Sauraseni Maitra in lead roles.
Streaming date: March 19
Where to watch: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is a British crime drama film directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight. It is a continuation of the British television series Peaky Blinders (2013–2022), and stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role.
Streaming date: March 20
Where to watch: Netflix
Chiraiya
Directed by Shashant Shah, Chiraiya features Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. It is based on the serious issue of marital injustice.
Streaming date: March 20
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Border 2 on OTT
Border 2 is an epic war film co-written and directed by Anurag Singh. A standalone sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border and set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the film serves as a multi-front war drama. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.
Streaming date: March 20
Where to watch: Netflix
Jatadhara
Jatadhara is a horror action comedy film written and directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. It stars Sudheer Babu as Shiva, alongside Sonakshi Sinha in her Telugu debut as the antagonist Dhanapisachini, and Divya Khosla Kumar as Sitara.
Streaming date: March 20
Where to watch: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang
The iconic group (BTS) returns to the stage live to perform legendary hits and unveil brand-new tracks. BTS will livestream a global comeback concert on Netflix. The boy band's concert will take place at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.
Streaming date: March 21
Where to watch: Netflix
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