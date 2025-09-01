Advertisement
NewsPhotosLatest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (September 1-September 7, 2025): Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 To Baaghi 4
photoDetails

Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (September 1-September 7, 2025): Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 To Baaghi 4

Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (September 1, 2025-September 7): Check 12 unmissable titles from Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 To Baaghi 4.

Updated:Sep 01, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week

Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week

Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases In September 1-September 7, 2025: With a new month starting thid week, a new slate of movies and web-series is here. From rom-coms to thrillers, the entire pack is full of emotion and adrenaline pumping actioners hitting the OTT space along with theatres. Today, let's check out what is releasing or streaming this week for the cine lovers. 

(Pic Courtesy: OTT Show/Movie Posters)

Wednesday season 2 part 2 (September 3)

Wednesday season 2 part 2 (September 3)

Wednesday is an American supernatural mystery comedy television series based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams. Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 included four episodes in total, came out on August 6. According to the official announcement, the second part of Wednesday Season 2, featuring episodes five to eight, will be arriving on Netflix on September 3, 2025.

Streaming on Netflix

The Runarounds (September 1)

The Runarounds (September 1)

The Runarounds is a musical teen drama television series created by Jonas Pate with a teleplay by David Wilcox. The series is slated to premiere on September 1, 2025.

Streaming on Prime Video

The Bengal Files (September 5)

The Bengal Files (September 5)

The Bengal Files is a political drama film written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It presents a storyline focused on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, depicting the violence and its aftermath as a genocide.

Where To Watch: Theatrical Release

Rise and Fall (September 6)

Rise and Fall (September 6)

The upcoming reality show Rise & Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover has names like Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait and even Bollywood wives, Shalini Passi and Seema Khan as contestants reportedly.

Streaming on Amazon MX Player

Maalik (September 5)

Maalik (September 5)

Maalik is an action thriller film directed by Pulkit. The film stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar.

Streaming on Prime Video

Lilo & Stitch (September 3)

Lilo & Stitch (September 3)

Lilo & Stitch is a science fiction comedy film directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, it is a live-action animated remake of Disney's 2002 traditionally animated film Lilo & Stitch.

Streaming on JioHotstar

Kammattam (September 5)

Kammattam (September 5)

Kammattam is a Malayalam-language crime thriller streaming television series directed by Shan Thulasidharan and starring Sudev Nair in the lead role. The series is based on real events involving a large-scale financial scam in Thrissur.

Streaming on ZEE5

Inspector Zende (September 5)

Inspector Zende (September 5)

Inspector Zende is a comedy thriller film directed and written by Chinmay Mandlekar. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Zende and Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj, a character inspired by the infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

Streaming on Netflix

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 (September 7)

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 (September 7)

The Bigg Boss 9 is all set to return with a fresh season with Nagarjuna returning as a host for the seventh time in a row. The season is scheduled to premiere on September 7, 2025.

Streaming on JioHotstar

Baaghi 4 (September 5)

Baaghi 4 (September 5)

Baaghi 4 is an action thriller film directed by A Harsha, marking his debut. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in her Hindi film debut. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

Where To Watch: Theatrical Release

A Minecraft Movie (September 4)

A Minecraft Movie (September 4)

A Minecraft Movie is a fantasy adventure comedy film based on the 2011 video game Minecraft by Mojang Studios.

Streaming on JioHotstar

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (September 5)

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (September 5)

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a romantic drama film written by Mansi Bagla and directed by Santosh Singh. Adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It, the film stars Vikrant Massey as a visually impaired musician and marks the acting debut of Shanaya Kapoor as a theater artist.

Streaming on ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

