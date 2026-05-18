Latest OTT/theatrical releases this week (May 18 to May 24, 2026): Drishyam 3, Chand Mera Dil to System - Top films & series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 & cinemas
Latest OTT/theatrical releases this week (May 18 to May 24, 2026): Check out the top films and shows releasing on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
Latest OTT releases this week
Latest OTT releases this week: The month of May got some real fun platter of movies and series for viewers. This coming week's new slate includes most-anticipated regional and international movies and series like Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 peaking the fans's excitement to much-delayed Chand Mera Dil satrring Lakshya and Ananya Panday finally releasing in cinemas. On OTT, Sonakshi Sinha and Jyothika's 'System' to popular reality show Desi Bling will keep the viewers hooked. Check out the top films and shows releasing on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
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Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Jack Ryan: Ghost War (also known as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War) is an upcoming political action thriller film directed by Andrew Bernstein and written by Aaron Rabin and John Krasinski, based on a story by Krasinski and Noah Oppenheim. It is the sixth film and third reboot in the Jack Ryan series.
Streaming date: May 20
Where to watch: Prime Video
Desi Bling
Desi Bling
Desi Bling is a spin-off reality series on Netflix that follows the glamorous, high-stakes lives of wealthy Indian expats in Dubai. Premiering on May 20, 2026, the show features prominent figures like Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Dubai-based business magnate Satish Sanpal.
Streaming date: May 20
Where to watch: Netflix
Drishyam 3
Drishyam 3
Drishyam 3 is an upcoming Malayalam crime thriller film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and the third installment in the Drishyam film series. The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, reprising their roles from previous films.
Streaming date: May 21
Where to watch: In cinemas
System
System
System is a legal courtroom drama directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The series features Sonakshi Sinha as a high-profile public prosecutor alongside Jyothika and Ashutosh Gowariker, exploring themes of morality, privilege, and inequality in society.
Streaming date: May 22
Where to watch: Prime Video
Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel
Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel
Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel is an action-crime Hindi web series following the story of Bablu, a young man who is forced into Launda Naach to avenge the murder of his father against powerful adversaries. The series stars Anshuman Pushkar, RJ Mahvash, and Kumud Mishra.
Streaming date: May 22
Where to watch: ZEE5
Chand Mera Dil
Chand Mera Dil
Chand Mera Dil is a romantic drama film starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. The film has been directed by Vivek Soni, known for projects like Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Aap Jaisa Koi. The screenplay has been written by Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni, while the dialogues are by Akshat Ghildial, Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni. Chand Mera Dil is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22.
Streaming date: May 22
Where to watch: In cinemas
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