One of India’s most iconic female-led series is all set for its next chapter. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Four More Shots Please! returns with Season 4, promising more sass, soul, and sisterhood. After making history as India’s first International Emmy-nominated Best-Comedy Series, Four More Shots Please! is expected to pick up the emotional threads of Damini, Anjana, Umang, and Siddhi, played by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, respectively, as they finally figure out life, love, and learn to prioritise themselves. With PNC’s signature flair and audacious storytelling, Season 4 is easily one of the most awaited comebacks in the OTT space, even if the release date is still under wraps.