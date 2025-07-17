Latest Upcoming Shows On OTT: Panchayat Season 5, Mirzapur Season 4 To Four More Shots Please! Season 4, This Can't Get Any Better!
New Upcoming Shows On OTT: From iconic friendships to adrenaline-fueled thrillers and heartwarming small-town narratives, some of India’s most loved web series are gearing up to make a return. While official release dates are still under wraps, anticipation is already at an all-time high.
The Revolutionaries
This period drama, directed by Nikkhil Advani, is an adaptation of Sanjeev Sanyal's book and stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, and others. It will premiere on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2026. The Revolutionaries boasts of a power-packed cast led by Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Jason Shah.
Panchayat Season 5
After four incredibly loved seasons, Panchayat is preparing for its fifth. Jitendra Kumar’s quiet charm, combined with the show’s heartwarming portrayal of village life, has struck a deep chord with viewers. Season 5 is expected to bring more political complexity and emotional moments, but for now, fans are simply waiting to be transported back to Phulera, while still binge-watching season 4, which was recently released to positive applause.
Mirzapur Season 4
It’s been a while since we last visited the chaotic lanes of Mirzapur, and Season 4 promises to be nothing short of explosive. With the power vacuum still looming and loyalties shifting, the stakes are higher than ever. While the makers have kept everything under wraps, the fan frenzy around the next season hasn’t died down, but only intensified.
Four More Shots Please! Season 4
One of India’s most iconic female-led series is all set for its next chapter. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Four More Shots Please! returns with Season 4, promising more sass, soul, and sisterhood. After making history as India’s first International Emmy-nominated Best-Comedy Series, Four More Shots Please! is expected to pick up the emotional threads of Damini, Anjana, Umang, and Siddhi, played by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, respectively, as they finally figure out life, love, and learn to prioritise themselves. With PNC’s signature flair and audacious storytelling, Season 4 is easily one of the most awaited comebacks in the OTT space, even if the release date is still under wraps.
Farzi Season 2
After a gripping first season, Farzi is expected to return with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi locking horns once again. The show's gritty narrative and dark humour made it an instant hit. Season 2 is rumored to dig deeper into the counterfeit web, but with no official release date, fans can only wait and speculate for now.
The Family Man Season 3
Manoj Bajpayee returns as the ever-conflicted Srikant Tiwari in Season 3 of The Family Man. While plot details remain tightly guarded, it's speculated that the new chapter will dive into geopolitics in the Northeast. The creators, Raj & DK, are known for their sharp storytelling, and fans are eager to see where and how Srikant's professional and personal life collide next.
