Laughter Chefs Season 3 Cast & Education: From Karan Kundrra To Bharti Singh—Who Studied At Shah Rukh Khan’s College?
Bharti Singh
Popular comedian Bharti Singh pursued her graduation from Punjab University. It was during her college years that she discovered her love for theatre and comedy, which eventually shaped her career in entertainment.
Karan Kundrra
Before entering showbiz, Karan Kundrra completed his degree in Business Administration from Panjab University. Soon after, he chose to follow his passion for acting and television.
Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash, best known for her role in Naagin 6, holds an Engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunication from Mumbai University. She rose to fame with Swaragini and later won Bigg Boss 15. Though she didn’t pursue engineering professionally, her technical background adds an interesting layer to her journey.
Krushna Abhishek
Krushna Abhishek graduated from the University of Mumbai, where he focused on acting and performing arts, laying the foundation for his successful career in comedy and television.
Kashmera Shah
Kashmera Shah has an impressive and diverse academic profile. She earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, completed a Sustainable Business Strategy program from Harvard University, and studied at St. Joseph’s Convent High School.
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar completed his intermediate education in science from Bihar Sharif and later pursued Chemical Engineering from a central university in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. Despite his technical education, he transitioned into acting and made a name for himself in television.
Jannat Zubair
Jannat Zubair completed her schooling in Mumbai and began acting at a very young age. While she did not pursue higher education formally, her early entry into the industry helped her build a strong and successful career.
Samarth Jurel
Samarth Jurel studied at Emerald Heights International School and went on to graduate from DAVV University, Indore. His academic journey helped shape him before he stepped into the entertainment industry.
Aly Goni
Aly Goni studied in Jammu and later completed his graduation from Jammu University. His interest in acting grew during college, and his appearance on Splitsvilla marked the beginning of his television journey.
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena studied at Lokmanya Tilak High School in Mumbai and Bhonsala Military School in Nashik. He initially cleared a state-level engineering entrance exam but shifted focus to modelling and acting after gaining recognition at the Gladrags Manhunt contest.
Eisha Singh
Eisha Singh completed her schooling in Bhopal and later earned a degree in Mass Communication from Mithibai College, Mumbai. Her academic background helped her understand the media space before she entered acting full-time.
Elvish Yadav
Elvish Yadav studied at Amity International School, Gurgaon, and pursued a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Hansraj College, University of Delhi. He began his YouTube journey during college, which soon turned him into a popular digital creator.
Isha Malviya
Isha Malviya studied at Contai Model Institution and is reportedly continuing her education at NMV College in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh. Although she initially planned to pursue engineering, her acting debut in Udaariyan changed her career path.
