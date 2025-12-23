Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2999358https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/laughter-chefs-season-3-cast-education-from-karan-kundrra-to-bharti-singh-who-studied-at-shah-rukh-khan-s-college-2999358
NewsPhotosLaughter Chefs Season 3 Cast & Education: From Karan Kundrra To Bharti Singh—Who Studied At Shah Rukh Khan’s College?
photoDetails

Laughter Chefs Season 3 Cast & Education: From Karan Kundrra To Bharti Singh—Who Studied At Shah Rukh Khan’s College?

Updated:Dec 23, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Bharti Singh

1/13
Bharti Singh

Popular comedian Bharti Singh pursued her graduation from Punjab University. It was during her college years that she discovered her love for theatre and comedy, which eventually shaped her career in entertainment.

Follow Us

Karan Kundrra

2/13
Karan Kundrra

Before entering showbiz, Karan Kundrra completed his degree in Business Administration from Panjab University. Soon after, he chose to follow his passion for acting and television.

Follow Us

Tejasswi Prakash

3/13
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, best known for her role in Naagin 6, holds an Engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunication from Mumbai University. She rose to fame with Swaragini and later won Bigg Boss 15. Though she didn’t pursue engineering professionally, her technical background adds an interesting layer to her journey.

 

Follow Us

Krushna Abhishek

4/13
Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek graduated from the University of Mumbai, where he focused on acting and performing arts, laying the foundation for his successful career in comedy and television.

Follow Us

Kashmera Shah

5/13
Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Shah has an impressive and diverse academic profile. She earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, completed a Sustainable Business Strategy program from Harvard University, and studied at St. Joseph’s Convent High School.

Follow Us

Abhishek Kumar

6/13
Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar completed his intermediate education in science from Bihar Sharif and later pursued Chemical Engineering from a central university in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. Despite his technical education, he transitioned into acting and made a name for himself in television.

 

Follow Us

Jannat Zubair

7/13
Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair completed her schooling in Mumbai and began acting at a very young age. While she did not pursue higher education formally, her early entry into the industry helped her build a strong and successful career.

Follow Us

Samarth Jurel

8/13
Samarth Jurel

Samarth Jurel studied at Emerald Heights International School and went on to graduate from DAVV University, Indore. His academic journey helped shape him before he stepped into the entertainment industry.

Follow Us

Aly Goni

9/13
Aly Goni

Aly Goni studied in Jammu and later completed his graduation from Jammu University. His interest in acting grew during college, and his appearance on Splitsvilla marked the beginning of his television journey.

Follow Us

Vivian Dsena

10/13
Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena studied at Lokmanya Tilak High School in Mumbai and Bhonsala Military School in Nashik. He initially cleared a state-level engineering entrance exam but shifted focus to modelling and acting after gaining recognition at the Gladrags Manhunt contest.

 

Follow Us

Eisha Singh

11/13
Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh completed her schooling in Bhopal and later earned a degree in Mass Communication from Mithibai College, Mumbai. Her academic background helped her understand the media space before she entered acting full-time.

 

Follow Us

Elvish Yadav

12/13
Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav studied at Amity International School, Gurgaon, and pursued a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Hansraj College, University of Delhi. He began his YouTube journey during college, which soon turned him into a popular digital creator.

Follow Us

Isha Malviya

13/13
Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya studied at Contai Model Institution and is reportedly continuing her education at NMV College in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh. Although she initially planned to pursue engineering, her acting debut in Udaariyan changed her career path.

 

Follow Us
Laughter Chefs 3laughter chefs 3 castIsha MalviyaSamarth JurelAly GoniVivian Dsenajannat zubairAbhishek Kumar educatiom
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
Laughter Chefs 3
Laughter Chefs Season 3 Cast & Education: From Karan Kundrra To Bharti Singh—Who Studied At Shah Rukh Khan’s College?
camera icon6
title
Delhi Airport
India’s Best Airport Offering World-Class Amenities: Not Bengaluru, Mumbai But...
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission fitment factor
7th Pay Commission EXPIRES Dec 31: 257% Min Pay Jump, Rs 20L Cr Salary Bonanza, 50L Workers Richer—8th CPC 30% Hike NEXT?
camera icon6
title
Auto news
What A Car! 32+ Km Mileage, Automatic Transmission, Spacious Cabin, Touchscreen & More; It Is Cheaper Than Alto, Starts From Just Rs...
camera icon7
title
most corrupt country 2025
Most Corrupt Countries In The World: Check Which Country Is At The Top? One Surprising Name Also On The List