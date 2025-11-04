Laughter Chefs Season 3 Confirmed Contestants List & Their Photos: Bigg Boss 18 Highest Paid Contestant Vivian Dsena To OG Couple Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah - In Pics

2 / 9

The show will once again be hosted by Bharti Singh, with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi returning as the Chef Coach. The promo stars Krushna Abhishek and Aly Goni announcing their own team, while Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra coming in flaunting their trophies. To top it all, Kashmera Shah made a striking bike entry with Chef Harpal recreating the Saiyaara moment.