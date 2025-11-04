Advertisement
Laughter Chefs Season 3 Confirmed Contestants List & Their Photos: Bigg Boss 18 Highest Paid Contestant Vivian Dsena To OG Couple Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah - In Pics
Laughter Chefs Season 3 Confirmed Contestants List & Their Photos: Bigg Boss 18 Highest Paid Contestant Vivian Dsena To OG Couple Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah - In Pics

Laughter Chefs Season 3 Confirmed Contestants List: Makers dropped the promo for 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment – Season 3' recently.

Updated:Nov 04, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Laughter Chefs Season 3 Confirmed Contestants List

Laughter Chefs Season 3 Confirmed Contestants List

Laughter Chefs Season 3 Confirmed Contestants List: Laughter Chefs is a cooking-based competitive comedy show. The season 1 and 2 were hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi. Laughter Chefs Season 3 will reportedly replace 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' and premiere in November every weekend. Episodes will also stream on JioHotstar. According to Siasat.com, here's the confirmed list of Laughter Chefs Season 3. Makers dropped the promo for ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment – Season 3’ recently.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Laughter Chefs Season 3

Laughter Chefs Season 3

The show will once again be hosted by Bharti Singh, with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi returning as the Chef Coach. The promo stars Krushna Abhishek and Aly Goni announcing their own team, while Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra coming in flaunting their trophies. To top it all, Kashmera Shah made a striking bike entry with Chef Harpal recreating the Saiyaara moment.

Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh

Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh

Former Bigg Boss 18 contestants Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh might be seen joining in as a pair on the show. In that season, Vivian was touted as the highest-paid contestant.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

The second season of the much-loved comedy-based cooking show was won by Karan Kundrra, along with YouTuber Elvish Yadav. This time, looks like Karan will be back but with ladylove Tejasswi Prakash.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah - the OG couple will be seen entertaining the fans.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

One of the most-talked about TV couples, Gurmeet and Debina are also expected to be seen on the show.

Elvish Yadav and Isha Malviya

Elvish Yadav and Isha Malviya

Winner of last season Elvish Yadav will be seen along with former Bigg Boss 17 contestant and TV star Isha Malviya.

Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair

Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair

Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair will also be seen together on the cooking up a storm.

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel were seen at loggerheads in Bigg Boss 17. After collaborating for Laughter Chefs 2, they might be seen again in season 3. 

