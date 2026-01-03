Advertisement
NewsPhotosLeaving Netflix Soon: 7 Much-Loved Movies And Series You Must Watch Once Before It's Gone From The Streaming Platform!
Leaving Netflix Soon: 7 Much-Loved Movies And Series You Must Watch Once Before It's Gone From The Streaming Platform!

Netflix may add a massive lineup of new titles every month; however, the streaming giant also shares regular updates in their subscriber emails about which movies and series are set to leave soon to “make room for tons of new titles.” As several well-known titles prepare to exit the platform, here’s a list of what you might want to catch one last time before it’s gone.

Updated:Jan 03, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
Movies and Series Leaving Netflix Soon

Movies and Series Leaving Netflix Soon

As Netflix continues to refresh its library to make way for new content, several popular movies and series are set to leave the platform in the coming days, here’s a list of titles you may want to watch before they’re gone.

My Girl

My Girl

(Last day to watch on Netflix: January 15)

This heartfelt coming-of-age story follows 11-year-old Vada, growing up in a funeral home, as she navigates friendship, loss, and her father’s new love.

Mean Girls

Mean Girls

(Last day to watch on Netflix: January 9)

According to the Netflix app, this beloved teen comedy will leave soon.

The film satirises high school cliques and bullying, following the hilarious story inspired by Queen Bees and Wannabes.

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump

(Last day to watch on Netflix: January 4)

The Netflix app notes that this beloved classic will be leaving soon.

The film follows Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), a kind-hearted man from Alabama, as he navigates pivotal moments in American history while holding onto his love for his childhood friend, Jenny.

Where the Crawdads Sing

Where the Crawdads Sing

(Last day to watch on Netflix: January 15)

The Netflix app notes that this gripping drama will soon leave the platform.

It follows Kya Clark, the “Marsh Girl,” as she grows up isolated in North Carolina’s marshes, becomes a naturalist, and faces suspicion in a local murder case, blending a coming-of-age story with a thrilling mystery.

Venom: The Last Dance

Venom: The Last Dance

(Last day to watch on Netflix: January 24)

The Netflix app notes that this thrilling finale will be leaving soon.

The film follows Eddie Brock and Venom as they’re hunted by humans and symbiote forces, facing a devastating choice that could unleash chaos in an action-packed conclusion to the trilogy.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Kung Fu Panda 4

(Last day to watch on Netflix: January 14)

The Netflix app notes that this latest instalment will soon leave the platform.

Po, now the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, must find a successor Dragon Warrior while teaming up with Zhen to stop the shapeshifting villain, The Chameleon, in an exciting new adventure.

Haikyuu: The Movie 1 & 2

Haikyuu: The Movie 1 & 2

(Last day to watch on Netflix: January 31)

The Netflix app notes that these fan-favourite films will soon leave the platform.

They follow Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama as they navigate high school volleyball, teamwork, and personal growth, capturing the excitement, emotion, and bonds of the sport.

Titles that have already left

Titles that have already left

In addition to the much-loved titles currently set to leave the OTT platform, several popular films and series have already departed. These included Instant Family (last day to watch was 4 November), The Truman Show (last day to watch was 24 October), and Oppenheimer (last day to watch was 20 September). Other notable exits included The Maze Runner trilogy and Friends.

Fresh Releases Worth Watching

Fresh Releases Worth Watching

While some fan-favourite movies and series exit the OTT giant, the platform has also rolled out notable recent releases, including the Stranger Things finale, Haq, Aap Jaisa Koi, The Great Flood, and more.

 

(All Image Credit: IMDb)

