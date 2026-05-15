Leaving Netflix soon: Much-loved movies and series you must watch once before it's gone from the streaming platform!
Netflix keeps adding a large lineup of new titles every month, but it also regularly informs subscribers about movies and series that will be leaving soon to make space for fresh content. As several popular titles prepare to exit the platform, here’s a list you may want to watch one last time before they’re gone.
Movies and series leaving Netflix soon
As Netflix updates its content library to make room for new releases, several popular movies and series will soon be removed from the platform. Here’s a list of titles worth watching before they disappear.
Something In the Rain
(Last day to watch on Netflix: May 31)
A 2018 South Korean romance series starring Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae-in, following a 35-year-old woman who falls in love with her best friend’s younger brother while facing societal judgment and workplace challenges.
Lovely Runner
(Last day to watch on Netflix: May 30)
A fantasy romance about a devoted fan who travels 15 years into the past after her idol’s death and tries to change his fate by rewriting their shared destiny.
Kim’s Convenience
(Last day to watch on Netflix: June 1)
A Canadian sitcom centered on a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store in Toronto, highlighting generational conflicts, cultural identity, and everyday family life.
Sh**ting Stars
(Last day to watch on Netflix: June 11)
A romantic comedy set in the entertainment industry, exploring the love-hate relationship between a PR head and a top celebrity star with a hidden fiery personality.
Hwarang
(Last day to watch on Netflix: May 16)
A historical drama set in the Silla Kingdom, following a group of elite young warriors as they navigate friendship, love, and political power struggles while shaping the kingdom’s future.
Love in the Moonlight
(Last day to watch on Netflix: May 16)
A Korean historical romance about a woman disguised as a male eunuch in the royal palace who unexpectedly falls in love with the Crown Prince.
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