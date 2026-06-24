/Lock Upp season 2 confirmed contestants list: Ram Kapoor to Shivangi Joshi, big names entering Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh's game show

Lock Upp season 2 confirmed contestants: 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’ will feature 14 celebs. Let's check who all are entering the show this time?
Lock Upp Season 2 contestants list: 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa,' a captive reality series hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan is all set to entice viewers in a new avatar. The makers dropped the first trailer which revealed the format and contestants chosen this time. They unveiled three contestants during a press conference held in Mumbai on Monday. 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’ will feature 14 celebs. Let's check who are entering the show this time?
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
At the press conference held in Mumbai, renowned actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the first contestant of the show, which will be hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh, as per ANI. Speaking at the event, the 'Bade Ache Lagte hah' actor said that four universal signs convinced him to be a part of the show.
"There were four universal signs for me to join the show. First, my very close and respected casting agent called me for this show. Secondly, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are the reason. Farah, Sajid, and me are childhood friends. Lastly, whenever I have worked with Ekta Kapoor, we have created magic," said Ram Kapoor.
Television actress Shivangi Joshi was also introduced as one of the confirmed contestants this season. The famous telly star best known for playing lead in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi is one of the highest-paid Indian television actresses and not many know that she is also a professionally trained Kathak dancer.
Desi Bling breakout star Pamala Serena is also entering Farah Khan-Riteish Deskhmukh's reality show this season. Born in the UK to Indian parents, Pamela has been living in the UAE since 2012. She was crowned Ms. UAE World 2022 and Ms. Universe Dubai 2021.
As per the press note, Lock Upp 2 will have 14 inmates. Six weeks. Two Jailers. One Lock Upp. Here, comfort is earned, not given. Inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges, turning survival itself into a strategy. But the game's most volatile currency is 'truth'. Set in a world where nothing stays hidden for too long, the game tests how contestants navigate revelations that can either strengthen their position or leave them vulnerable.
Besides the confirmed three, internet is abuzz with several other celebrity names including Shilpa Shinde, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Rashami Desai, Puneet Superstar, Archana Gautam, Urvashi Dholakia, Pranit More, Asim Riaz, Kusha Kapila, and Harshad Chopra. However, none of these names have been officially confirmed yet.
The first season of Lock Upp was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. The second season - 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa,' a collaboration between Netflix and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms will premiere on June 27 and stream from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 p.m.