/Lock Upp Season 2 contestants net worth vs reported fee: Farah Khan to Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola

Lock Upp Season 2 contestants net worth - 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’ introduced 15 celebs. Let's check the contestants' reported net worth and reported fee.
Lock Upp Season 2 contestants net worth: 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa,' (Lock Upp Season 2) is making the right kind of buzz every day. It is a captive reality series hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan premiered on June 27, 2026. The season runs over a six-week 'lock-up' period with this mix of TV stars, influencers, and reality-show veterans living under constant surveillance. 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’ introduced 15 celebs. Let's check the contestants' reported net worth and reported fee:
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He is one of the highest-paid TV actors in India and a top celeb this season. According to TOI, Ram Kapoor has an estimated net worth of Rs 135 crore, the highest among all the contestants on the show.
This season, the makers have added not one but 2 hosts - Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. According to Siasat.com, Farah is likely to get anything between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh per episode for hosting Lock Upp 2. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 90 crore.
Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh, who was last seen in commercially successful outing - Raja Shivaji took home Rs 30-Rs 40 Lakh for hosting Bigg Boss Marathi, as per Siasat report. However, his fee for Lock Upp 2 remains unknown. Riteish Deshmukh’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 140 crore ($17 million) in 2026.
Govinda's wife and vlogger Sunita Ahuja has an estimated net worth of Rs 25-30 crore.
Known for his hit shows including Kundali Bhagya and Sasural Simar Ka, Dheeraj Dhoopar is also one of the highest-paid Indian TV star. He has an estimated net worth of roughly Rs 20 to Rs 30 crore ($2.3 million to $2.9 million) in 2026.
Another famous Indian TV star Harshad Chopda has an estimated net worth of Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore.
Actress Akanksha Chamola is Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's wife. While not much is known about her financial details, Akanksha reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 2–3 crore.
With shows like Begusarai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu 2, Bade Acche Lage Hain, Khatron Ke Khiladi amongst others to her credit, Shivangi reportedly has a net worth of Rs 25–37 crore.