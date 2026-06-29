/Lock Upp Season 2 full contestants list: Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor to Akanksha Chamola - 15 celebs with pics

Lock Upp season 2 confirmed contestants: Akanksha Chamola, Ram Kapoor to Sunita Ahuja - Let's check who all have entered the show this time?
Lock Upp Season 2 full contestants list: 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa,' a captive reality series hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan premiered on Juen 27, 2026. The season runs over a six-week 'lock-up' period with this mix of TV stars, influencers, and reality-show veterans living under constant surveillance. 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’ introduced 15 celebs. Let's check who all entered the show this time?
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary are models and reality TV stars who shot to fame with their stint on Splitsvilla X6. Yogesh was earlier seen on Roadies.
Varun Yadav, known as Laila, is a content creator from Delhi. He has a strong fan following through comedy and social media content.
Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja is now famous for her YouTube vlogs. She makes news for her candid views.
Sufi Motiwala is a famous fashion influencer, content creator, and digital personality. He reviews celebrity red carpet looks, Bollywood fashion, and luxury trends. He was last seen on 'Traitor' Season 1.
Shreya Kalra is a famous content creator, model, and reality TV personality. She has featured in several reality shows including Roadies, Splitsvilla X5, and Battleground. She has also been the host of the show, Society.
Shreshta Iyer is an internet personality, choreographer and sister of Indian cricketer, Shreyas Iyer. She is best known for her dance reels on Instagram.
Television actress Shivangi Joshi was also introduced as one of the confirmed contestants this season. The famous telly star best known for playing lead in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi is one of the highest-paid Indian television actresses and not many know that she is also a professionally trained Kathak dancer.
Riyaz Aly is a famous content creator, actor, and social media personality. He has also appeared in music videos.
At the press conference held in Mumbai, renowned actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the first contestant of the show, which will be hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh, as per ANI. Speaking at the event, the 'Bade Ache Lagte hah' actor said that four universal signs convinced him to be a part of the show.
"There were four universal signs for me to join the show. First, my very close and respected casting agent called me for this show. Secondly, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are the reason. Farah, Sajid, and me are childhood friends. Lastly, whenever I have worked with Ekta Kapoor, we have created magic," said Ram Kapoor.
Pamala Serena was Ms UAE World 2022 and Ms Universe Dubai 2021. She was recently seen in Netflix's show Desi Bling. She was introduced as one of the first three confirmed contestants of Lock Upp Season 2.
Madhuri Grover was BharatPe's head of operations along with her husband Ashneer Grover who was the co-founder and former Managing Director of BharatPe. They left the company in early 2022.
Harshad is one of the top television actors. He made his acting debut with Mamta in 2006 and rose to fame with shows such as Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye, Bepannah, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Famous television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is known for playing leads in Kundali Bhagya and Sasural Simar Ka. He is known to be one of the highest-paid TV actors today.
Akanksha Chamola is a famous television actress, married to Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna. She is best known for her roles in shows such as Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye among others.