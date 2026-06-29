/Lock Upp Season 2 full contestants list: Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor to Akanksha Chamola - 15 celebs with pics

Ram Kapoor

At the press conference held in Mumbai, renowned actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the first contestant of the show, which will be hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh, as per ANI. Speaking at the event, the 'Bade Ache Lagte hah' actor said that four universal signs convinced him to be a part of the show.

"There were four universal signs for me to join the show. First, my very close and respected casting agent called me for this show. Secondly, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are the reason. Farah, Sajid, and me are childhood friends. Lastly, whenever I have worked with Ekta Kapoor, we have created magic," said Ram Kapoor.