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  • /Lock Upp Season 2 full contestants list: Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor to Akanksha Chamola - 15 celebs with pics

Lock Upp Season 2 full contestants list: Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor to Akanksha Chamola - 15 celebs with pics

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 07:30 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 07:30 AM IST

Lock Upp season 2 confirmed contestants: Akanksha Chamola, Ram Kapoor to Sunita Ahuja - Let's check who all have entered the show this time?

 

Lock Upp Season 2 full contestants list: 1/15

Lock Upp Season 2 full contestants list:

Lock Upp Season 2 full contestants list: 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa,' a captive reality series hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan  premiered on Juen 27, 2026. The season runs over a six-week 'lock-up' period with this mix of TV stars, influencers, and reality-show veterans living under constant surveillance. 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’ introduced 15 celebs. Let's check who all entered the show this time?

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary2/15

Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary

Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary are models and reality TV stars who shot to fame with their stint on Splitsvilla X6. Yogesh was earlier seen on Roadies. 

Varun Yadav3/15

Varun Yadav

Varun Yadav, known as Laila, is a content creator from Delhi. He has a strong fan following through comedy and social media content.

Sunita Ahuja4/15

Sunita Ahuja

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja is now famous for her YouTube vlogs. She makes news for her candid views. 

Sufi Motiwala 5/15

Sufi Motiwala

Sufi Motiwala is a famous fashion influencer, content creator, and digital personality. He reviews celebrity red carpet looks, Bollywood fashion, and luxury trends. He was last seen on 'Traitor' Season 1.

Shreya Kalra6/15

Shreya Kalra

Shreya Kalra is a famous content creator, model, and reality TV personality. She has featured in several reality shows including Roadies, Splitsvilla X5, and Battleground. She has also been the host of the show, Society.

Shreshta Iyer7/15

Shreshta Iyer

Shreshta Iyer is an internet personality, choreographer and sister of Indian cricketer, Shreyas Iyer. She is best known for her dance reels on Instagram.

Shivangi Joshi8/15

Shivangi Joshi

Television actress Shivangi Joshi was also introduced as one of the confirmed contestants this season. The famous telly star best known for playing lead in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi is one of the highest-paid Indian television actresses and not many know that she is also a professionally trained Kathak dancer.  

Riyaz Aly9/15

Riyaz Aly

Riyaz Aly is a famous content creator, actor, and social media personality. He has also appeared in music videos.

Ram Kapoor10/15

Ram Kapoor

At the press conference held in Mumbai, renowned actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the first contestant of the show, which will be hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh, as per ANI. Speaking at the event, the 'Bade Ache Lagte hah' actor said that four universal signs convinced him to be a part of the show. 

"There were four universal signs for me to join the show. First, my very close and respected casting agent called me for this show. Secondly, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are the reason. Farah, Sajid, and me are childhood friends. Lastly, whenever I have worked with Ekta Kapoor, we have created magic," said Ram Kapoor.

Pamala Serena11/15

Pamala Serena

Pamala Serena was Ms UAE World 2022 and Ms Universe Dubai 2021. She was recently seen in Netflix's show Desi Bling. She was introduced as one of the first three confirmed contestants of Lock Upp Season 2.

Madhuri Grover12/15

Madhuri Grover

Madhuri Grover was BharatPe's head of operations along with her husband Ashneer Grover who was the co-founder and former Managing Director of BharatPe. They left the company in early 2022.

Harshad Chopra13/15

Harshad Chopra

Harshad is one of the top television actors. He made his acting debut with Mamta in 2006 and rose to fame with shows such as Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye, Bepannah, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Dheeraj Dhoopar 14/15

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Famous television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is known for playing leads in Kundali Bhagya and Sasural Simar Ka. He is known to be one of the highest-paid TV actors today.

Akanksha Chamola15/15

Akanksha Chamola

Akanksha Chamola is a famous television actress, married to Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna. She is best known for her roles in shows such as Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye among others.

TAGS:
Lock Upp Season 2 confirmed contestants
Lock Upp Season 2 contestants
Lock Upp Season 2
Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa
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