After graduation, while considering further studies, Malavika accompanied her father to a shoot for a fairness cream commercial. Veteran actor Mammootty, who starred in the ad, noticed her potential and inquired about her interest in acting. He was on the lookout for a lead actress for a Malayalam film opposite his son Dulquer Salmaan. After some thought, Malavika auditioned, landed the role in Pattam Pole, and gradually honed her acting skills during the filming process.