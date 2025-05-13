Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2900660https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/malavika-mohanan-s-white-saree-look-in-keralas-backwaters-goes-viral-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-sensational-star-2900660
NewsPhotosMalavika Mohanan’s White Saree Look In Kerala's Backwaters Goes Viral — Everything You Need To Know About The Sensational Star
photoDetails

Malavika Mohanan’s White Saree Look In Kerala's Backwaters Goes Viral — Everything You Need To Know About The Sensational Star

South Indian actress Malavika Mohanan has taken the internet by storm with her recent photoshoot in a classic white saree set against the serene backdrop of Kerala’s backwaters. The aesthetic visuals, oozing 'desi Pinterest vibes', have gone viral and are being adored by fans across social media.
Updated:May 13, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Who is Malavika Mohanan?

1/7
Who is Malavika Mohanan?

Malavika Mohanan is a popular actress in the South Indian film industry, primarily working in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. She is the daughter of renowned cinematographer K.U. Mohanan.

 

Follow Us

The Viral Saree Look

2/7
The Viral Saree Look

Malavika went viral after posting photos of herself in a simple yet elegant white saree with black borders, captured during a trip through Kerala’s scenic backwaters. The look has been praised for its timeless appeal and minimalistic beauty.

Follow Us

Acting Debut and Film Journey

3/7
Acting Debut and Film Journey

Malavika made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Pattam Pole (2013). She gained critical acclaim for her performance in Majid Majidi’s Hindi film Beyond the Clouds (2017). She later starred in the Malayalam thriller The Great Father (2017), and made her mark in Tamil cinema with hits like Petta (2019) and Master (2021).

 

Follow Us

From Journalism Aspirations to Acting

4/7
From Journalism Aspirations to Acting

Before entering the film industry, Malavika aspired to become a journalist or cinematographer. She completed a degree in Mass Media from Wilson College, Mumbai.

 

Follow Us

How She Transitioned into Acting

5/7
How She Transitioned into Acting

After graduation, while considering further studies, Malavika accompanied her father to a shoot for a fairness cream commercial. Veteran actor Mammootty, who starred in the ad, noticed her potential and inquired about her interest in acting. He was on the lookout for a lead actress for a Malayalam film opposite his son Dulquer Salmaan. After some thought, Malavika auditioned, landed the role in Pattam Pole, and gradually honed her acting skills during the filming process.

Follow Us

Fans Are Loving It

6/7
Fans Are Loving It

Fans are going gaga over her latest look, describing it as both aesthetically pleasing and authentically rooted in tradition. The candid images of her enjoying the peaceful backwaters have only added to the charm.

 

Follow Us

Previous Saree Moments

7/7
Previous Saree Moments

This isn’t the first time Malavika has wowed fans with her saree looks. She previously impressed the internet with a stunning red embroidered saree during Onam celebrations, proving her knack for making traditional wear look effortlessly chic.

 

Follow Us
Who is Malavika MohananMalavika MohananMalavika Mohanan virakl saree lookMalavika Mohanan kerala pictures
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
How To Identify Real And Fake Helmets: Check Out Simple Tricks To Avoid Sellers' Trap
camera icon8
title
(IAF)
Indian Air Force Wing Commander Salary In 2025: Pay Scale, Allowances, 8th Pay Commission Impact
camera icon11
title
business idea 2025
10 Low-Investment Village Business Ideas With Good Profit Margin 2025
camera icon8
title
Celebs who were pregnant at Met Gala 2025
Throwback To Met Gala Moments: 7 Sensational Stars Who Slayed Their Pregnancy In Couture Fashion Over the Years - Kiara Advani To Rihanna
camera icon12
title
Weekly finance horoscope
Weekly Finance Horoscope May 14-20: Biz Gain For Aries; Virgo To Get Additional Sources Of Income
NEWS ON ONE CLICK