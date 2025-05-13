Malavika Mohanan’s White Saree Look In Kerala's Backwaters Goes Viral — Everything You Need To Know About The Sensational Star
Who is Malavika Mohanan?
Malavika Mohanan is a popular actress in the South Indian film industry, primarily working in Tamil and Malayalam cinema. She is the daughter of renowned cinematographer K.U. Mohanan.
The Viral Saree Look
Malavika went viral after posting photos of herself in a simple yet elegant white saree with black borders, captured during a trip through Kerala’s scenic backwaters. The look has been praised for its timeless appeal and minimalistic beauty.
Acting Debut and Film Journey
Malavika made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Pattam Pole (2013). She gained critical acclaim for her performance in Majid Majidi’s Hindi film Beyond the Clouds (2017). She later starred in the Malayalam thriller The Great Father (2017), and made her mark in Tamil cinema with hits like Petta (2019) and Master (2021).
From Journalism Aspirations to Acting
Before entering the film industry, Malavika aspired to become a journalist or cinematographer. She completed a degree in Mass Media from Wilson College, Mumbai.
How She Transitioned into Acting
After graduation, while considering further studies, Malavika accompanied her father to a shoot for a fairness cream commercial. Veteran actor Mammootty, who starred in the ad, noticed her potential and inquired about her interest in acting. He was on the lookout for a lead actress for a Malayalam film opposite his son Dulquer Salmaan. After some thought, Malavika auditioned, landed the role in Pattam Pole, and gradually honed her acting skills during the filming process.
Fans Are Loving It
Fans are going gaga over her latest look, describing it as both aesthetically pleasing and authentically rooted in tradition. The candid images of her enjoying the peaceful backwaters have only added to the charm.
Previous Saree Moments
This isn’t the first time Malavika has wowed fans with her saree looks. She previously impressed the internet with a stunning red embroidered saree during Onam celebrations, proving her knack for making traditional wear look effortlessly chic.
Trending Photos