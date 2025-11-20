Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2986990https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/malayalam-ott-and-theatrical-releases-this-week-vilaayath-budha-to-shades-of-life-pick-your-most-favourite-2986990
NewsPhotosMalayalam OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Vilaayath Budha To Shades of Life - Pick Your Most Favourite!
photoDetails

Malayalam OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Vilaayath Budha To Shades of Life - Pick Your Most Favourite!

Malayalam OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Check out this compilation here

Updated:Nov 20, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Malayalam OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week

1/7
Malayalam OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week

Malayalam OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Cine buffs are all excited to watch Malayalam movies and series releasing this week. From Vilaayath Budha to Shades of Life, check out this compilation here:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters)

Follow Us

Vilaayath Budha

2/7
Vilaayath Budha

Vilaayath Budha is an upcoming Malayalam-language action thriller film directed by Jayan Nambiar in his directorial debut. The film is based on the novel of the same name written by GR Indugopan. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shammi Thilakan in the central roles, supported by Priyamvada Krishnan, Anu Mohan, Rajashree and Teejay Arunasalam. 

Releasing Platform: Theatrical Release

Release date: November 21

Follow Us

Shades of Life

3/7
Shades of Life

'Shades of Life' is an introspective and melancholic anthology that threads together different stories, all set against the backdrop of Indian village life. It features Niyas Backer, Bhaskar Arvind, Sreeja Das, Karthik, Dasan Kongad, Ramani Mancheri, S K Mini and Aswathi Mohanan in pivotal parts.

Streaming on: Manorama Max

OTT release date: November 21

Follow Us

Eko

4/7
Eko

Eko̅ (stylised as ekō) is an upcoming Indian Malayalam-language mystery thriller drama film directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and written and shot by Bahul Ramesh.[1][2][3] Both reunite after their successful film Kishkindha Kaandam.

Releasing Platform: Theatrical Release

Release date: November 21

Follow Us

Dies Irae

5/7
Dies Irae

Diés Iraé is a 2025 Malayalam horror thriller film written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan. It stars Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. The film shares continuity with Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam.

OTT platform: Jio Hotstar

OTT release date: Streaming soon

Follow Us

Bison

6/7
Bison

Famous Tamil sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan (addressed as Bison) became a hit at the Box Office. Bison is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. It was released coinciding with the Diwali week, making it a festive watch.

Although Bison is originally in Tamil, but the film will be accessible in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi respectively. 

Streaming on: Netflix

OTT release date: November 21

Follow Us

Antharam

7/7
Antharam

Antharam is An investigation into public suicides that appear to be self-inflicted, with the case connecting to chess players, an ancient book, and a shadowy figure. It has been directed by Aravind Rajagopal, starring A Revathi, Nakshathra Manoj, and Negha Shahin in lead roles.

Streaming on: Manorama Max

OTT release date: Streaming now

Follow Us
Malayalam OTT Releases This WeekMalayalam OTT ReleasesMalayalam Theatrical ReleasesMalayalam OTT ShowsMalayalam Films On OTTEntertainment Vilaayath BudhaShades of LifePrithviraj SukumaranOTT releases this weekWeekend Watchlist
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Miss Universe 2025
Miss Universe 2025: When And Where To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Compete For Crown — Know Correct Streaming Details For India
camera icon10
title
Indian Railways
India’s 10 Cleanest Railway Stations: Spotless Platforms, Smart Facilities, Happy Passengers
camera icon7
title
International Men's Day
International Men’s Day: Meet Top 7 Indian Men Who Are Global Icons
camera icon12
title
IPL 2026 captains
Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
E-passport
e-Passport With RFID Biometrics Launched In India: No More Hassle For Passports Now; Check Security Features, Benefits, How To Apply