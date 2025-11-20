Malayalam OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Vilaayath Budha To Shades of Life - Pick Your Most Favourite!
Malayalam OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Cine buffs are all excited to watch Malayalam movies and series releasing this week. From Vilaayath Budha to Shades of Life, check out this compilation here:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters)
Vilaayath Budha
Vilaayath Budha is an upcoming Malayalam-language action thriller film directed by Jayan Nambiar in his directorial debut. The film is based on the novel of the same name written by GR Indugopan. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shammi Thilakan in the central roles, supported by Priyamvada Krishnan, Anu Mohan, Rajashree and Teejay Arunasalam.
Releasing Platform: Theatrical Release
Release date: November 21
Shades of Life
'Shades of Life' is an introspective and melancholic anthology that threads together different stories, all set against the backdrop of Indian village life. It features Niyas Backer, Bhaskar Arvind, Sreeja Das, Karthik, Dasan Kongad, Ramani Mancheri, S K Mini and Aswathi Mohanan in pivotal parts.
Streaming on: Manorama Max
OTT release date: November 21
Eko
Eko̅ (stylised as ekō) is an upcoming Indian Malayalam-language mystery thriller drama film directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and written and shot by Bahul Ramesh.[1][2][3] Both reunite after their successful film Kishkindha Kaandam.
Releasing Platform: Theatrical Release
Release date: November 21
Dies Irae
Diés Iraé is a 2025 Malayalam horror thriller film written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan. It stars Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. The film shares continuity with Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam.
OTT platform: Jio Hotstar
OTT release date: Streaming soon
Bison
Famous Tamil sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan (addressed as Bison) became a hit at the Box Office. Bison is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. It was released coinciding with the Diwali week, making it a festive watch.
Although Bison is originally in Tamil, but the film will be accessible in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi respectively.
Streaming on: Netflix
OTT release date: November 21
Antharam
Antharam is An investigation into public suicides that appear to be self-inflicted, with the case connecting to chess players, an ancient book, and a shadowy figure. It has been directed by Aravind Rajagopal, starring A Revathi, Nakshathra Manoj, and Negha Shahin in lead roles.
Streaming on: Manorama Max
OTT release date: Streaming now
