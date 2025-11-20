Malayalam OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Vilaayath Budha To Shades of Life - Pick Your Most Favourite!

6 / 7

Famous Tamil sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan (addressed as Bison) became a hit at the Box Office. Bison is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. It was released coinciding with the Diwali week, making it a festive watch.

Although Bison is originally in Tamil, but the film will be accessible in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi respectively.

Streaming on: Netflix

OTT release date: November 21