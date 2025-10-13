1 / 9

Celebs At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party 2025: It is Diwali season and ace designer Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash once again took the limelight as almost everyone from the B-Town attended the festive event. The party saw the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, new couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya to mom-daughter duo Kajol and Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Sonakshi Singh and Zaheer Iqbal in attendance. Let's check out the stunning pictures of the B-Town stars at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash 2025:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)