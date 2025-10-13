Advertisement
Manish Malhotra Diwali Party 2025: Kareena Kapoor's Bejewelled Anarkali, Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya's Couple Entry To Kajol-Nysa Devgn's Dazzling Saree Avatar In Silver & Gold - In Pics
Manish Malhotra Diwali Party 2025: Kareena Kapoor's Bejewelled Anarkali, Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya's Couple Entry To Kajol-Nysa Devgn's Dazzling Saree Avatar In Silver & Gold - In Pics

Updated:Oct 13, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
Celebs At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party 2025

Celebs At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party 2025

Celebs At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party 2025: It is Diwali season and ace designer Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash once again took the limelight as almost everyone from the B-Town attended the festive event. The party saw the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, new couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya to mom-daughter duo Kajol and Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Sonakshi Singh and Zaheer Iqbal in attendance. Let's check out the stunning pictures of the B-Town stars at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash 2025: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Urmila Matondkar In Shimmery Lehenga

Urmila Matondkar In Shimmery Lehenga

Urmila Matondkar posed for the shutterbugs in a shimmery lehenga with metallic corset blouse. 

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya made their relationship official and made a starry entry as a couple at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. They twinned in ivory festive outfits.

Suhana Khan with mom Gauri Khan

Suhana Khan with mom Gauri Khan

Suhana Khan wore a stunning purple saree with golden embroidery and an embellished blouse. Along with her mom Gauri Khan looked gorgeous in a pop red shimmering saree.

Sara Ali Khan At Diwali bash

Sara Ali Khan At Diwali bash

Sara Ali Khan wore a beautiful orange brocade lehenga at the festive do.

Malaika Arora's Hot Diwali look

Malaika Arora's Hot Diwali look

Malaika Arora posed with sister Amrita Arora and friend Seema Sajdeh in glamourous gold outfit.

Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Look

Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Look

Kareena Kapoor posed for the cams looking gorgeous in a while bejwelled floor-length anarkali suit with festive makeup.

Kajol and Nysa Devgan In Shimmering Saree

Kajol and Nysa Devgan In Shimmering Saree

Kajol and Nysa Devgan turned heads in a sequienned shimmering sarees looking simply stunning.

Ananya Panday In Golden Outfit

Ananya Panday In Golden Outfit

Ananya Panday wore a body-fitted golden embellished lehenga and opted for a photo-op. 

