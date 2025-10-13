Manish Malhotra Diwali Party 2025: Kareena Kapoor's Bejewelled Anarkali, Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya's Couple Entry To Kajol-Nysa Devgn's Dazzling Saree Avatar In Silver & Gold - In Pics
Celebs At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party 2025: It is Diwali season and ace designer Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash once again took the limelight as almost everyone from the B-Town attended the festive event. The party saw the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, new couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya to mom-daughter duo Kajol and Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Sonakshi Singh and Zaheer Iqbal in attendance. Let's check out the stunning pictures of the B-Town stars at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash 2025:
Urmila Matondkar In Shimmery Lehenga
Urmila Matondkar posed for the shutterbugs in a shimmery lehenga with metallic corset blouse.
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya made their relationship official and made a starry entry as a couple at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. They twinned in ivory festive outfits.
Suhana Khan with mom Gauri Khan
Suhana Khan wore a stunning purple saree with golden embroidery and an embellished blouse. Along with her mom Gauri Khan looked gorgeous in a pop red shimmering saree.
Sara Ali Khan At Diwali bash
Sara Ali Khan wore a beautiful orange brocade lehenga at the festive do.
Malaika Arora's Hot Diwali look
Malaika Arora posed with sister Amrita Arora and friend Seema Sajdeh in glamourous gold outfit.
Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Look
Kareena Kapoor posed for the cams looking gorgeous in a while bejwelled floor-length anarkali suit with festive makeup.
Kajol and Nysa Devgan In Shimmering Saree
Kajol and Nysa Devgan turned heads in a sequienned shimmering sarees looking simply stunning.
Ananya Panday In Golden Outfit
Ananya Panday wore a body-fitted golden embellished lehenga and opted for a photo-op.
