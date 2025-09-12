2 / 11

For Manisha, Nepal has never been just a backdrop — it's her birthright. Though she grew up between Varanasi, Delhi, and Kathmandu, she carried the essence of Nepal with her wherever she went. Her story isn’t just about a small-town girl making it big — it’s about a woman navigating fame, family legacy, and personal challenges, all while staying grounded in her identity.

Even at the peak of her fame, Manisha would retreat to her serene home in Kathmandu — a white-walled sanctuary far from the glare of Mumbai. It’s where she could just be herself: not the actress, not the public figure, but simply Manisha.