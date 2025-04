Manoj Kumar Dies At 87: 10 Must-Watch Movies That Made Him 'Bharat Kumar' Forever!

1 / 11

Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, known as Bharat Kumar owing to many patriotic films in his body of work, breathed his last today at 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that his last rites will be performed tomorrow at 11 am at Pawan Hans in front of Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle. Today, let's take a look at his 10 best films that made him 'Bharat Kumar' of Indian cinema forever!