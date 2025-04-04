Advertisement
NewsPhotosManoj Kumar Dies At 87: Padma Shri And More Awards, Honours Won By The Legendary Actor
Manoj Kumar Dies At 87: Padma Shri And More Awards, Honours Won By The Legendary Actor

Manoj Kumar was an Indian actor, film director, screenwriter, lyricist and editor who worked in Hindi cinema, and who was also an actor.

Updated:Apr 04, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Manoj Kumar Passes Away At 87

Manoj Kumar Passes Away At 87

Legendary actor Manoj Kumar, has passed away at the age of 87. He breathed his last on Friday morning at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. To honour his legacy, take a look at the Padma Shri and more awards won by the late actor. (Image All: X)

National Film Award (1968)

National Film Award (1968)

Manoj Kumar’s Upkaar won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film.

BFJA Awards (1968)

BFJA Awards (1968)

Manoj Kumar’s Upkaar also won the BFJA Award for Best Dialogue, celebrated for its impactful writing.

Filmfare Awards (1969, 1972 And 1975)

Filmfare Awards (1969, 1972 And 1975)

Manoj Kumar received multiple nominations and wins at the Filmfare Awards, including a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Aadmi (1969), wins for Best Actor for Be-Imaan, and Best Editing for Shor (1972), and Best Director for Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1975).

Padma Shri (1992)

Padma Shri (1992)

Manoj Kumar was honoured with the Padma Shri for his significant contributions to Indian cinema.

Lifetime Achievement Award (1999)

Lifetime Achievement Award (1999)

Manoj Kumar was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his lasting influence on Indian cinema.

Kishore Kumar Award (2008)

Kishore Kumar Award (2008)

Manoj Kumar was honoured with the Kishore Kumar Award for his exceptional work in the film industry.

Raj Kapoor Award (2010)

Raj Kapoor Award (2010)

Manoj Kumar was honoured with the Raj Kapoor Award for his remarkable impact on Indian cinema.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2015)

Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2015)

Manoj Kumar was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK