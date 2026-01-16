Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3007458https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/mary-kom-onler-kom-controversy-how-much-money-did-priyanka-chopra-starrer-make-at-the-box-office-what-amount-was-she-paid-3007458
NewsPhotosMary Kom–Onler Kom Controversy: How Much Money Did Priyanka Chopra Starrer Make At The Box Office & What Amount Was She Paid?
photoDetails

Mary Kom–Onler Kom Controversy: How Much Money Did Priyanka Chopra Starrer Make At The Box Office & What Amount Was She Paid?

Mary Kom–Onler Kom Controversy: Mary Kom is back in the headlines as her divorce saga turns into a national talking point. Her ex-husband, Karung Onkholer, popularly known as Onler, has dropped a bombshell, claiming he stayed silent in 2013 despite alleging Mary Kom was having an affair. He has also claimed to possess WhatsApp messages to support his statements. Strongly denying Mary Kom’s accusations, Onler has refuted claims that she was cheated out of crores of rupees or lost land purchased with her own money.

Updated:Jan 16, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Mary Kom–Onler Kom Controversy

1/8
Mary Kom–Onler Kom Controversy

Mary Kom–Onler Kom Controversy: Appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom broke her silence on her divorce, accusing ex-husband Karung Onkholer (Onler) of cheating her financially. Denying that she ditched him, she claimed he had no stable career, lived off her earnings, and eventually drained her bank accounts.

(Image: IANS)

Follow Us

Onler Kom Responds to Allegations

2/8
Onler Kom Responds to Allegations

Ex-husband Karung Onkholer (Onler) has denied Mary Kom’s claims of financial wrongdoing, calling them false, in an interview to IANS. He alleged that Mary Kom had extramarital relationships dating back to 2013 and accused her of draining accounts and misrepresenting facts. Onler urged her to provide proof, defended his support during her career, and expressed hurt over being publicly blamed, while emphasizing concern for their children.

(Image: IANS)

Follow Us

Mary Kom's Biopic

3/8
Mary Kom's Biopic

Mary Kom, the six-time world boxing champion, had a well-known biopic starring Priyanka Chopra that brought her inspiring journey to the big screen, long before her recent divorce controversy made headlines. Here’s how much Mary Kom’s biopic, starring Priyanka Chopra, earned at the box office:

(Image: IMDb/IANS)

Follow Us

About Priyanka Chopra Starrer

4/8
About Priyanka Chopra Starrer

The film Mary Kom, directed by Omung Kumar, was released on 5 September 2014 and was declared a hit at the box office. The biopic starred Priyanka Chopra as Mary Kom, with Darshan Kumar as Onler Kom and Sunil Thapa as M. Narjit Singh in pivotal roles.

(Image: IANS/IMDb)

Follow Us

Mary Kom Day Wise Box Office Collection

5/8
Mary Kom Day Wise Box Office Collection

According to a report by Sacnilk, Mary Kom earned Rs 8.25 crore on its first day (Friday) at the Indian box office. The film went on to collect a total of Rs 45.70 crore in its first week.

(Image: IMDb)

Follow Us

Mary Kom Worldwide Box Office Collection

6/8
Mary Kom Worldwide Box Office Collection

The film Mary Kom performed well at the box office, with a total net collection of Rs 56.30 crore worldwide. Its gross collection globally amounted to Rs 91.33 crore, including Rs 15.28 crore from overseas markets. In India, the movie earned a gross collection of Rs 76.05 crore.

(Image: IMDb)

Follow Us

Autobiography and Biopic

7/8
Autobiography and Biopic

In 2013, HarperCollins released her autobiography Unbreakable, which was adapted into a biopic the following year, featuring Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. According to a report by Bollywoodshaadis, Mary Kom was paid Rs 25 lakh for lending the rights of the film

(Image: IMDb)

Follow Us

Personal Life of Mary Kom

8/8
Personal Life of Mary Kom

Mary Kom and Onler tied the knot in 2005 and went on to have four children together. After nearly two decades of marriage, the couple divorced in 2023.

(Image: IANS)

Follow Us
Mary Kom divorce controversyOnler Kom allegationsMary Kom Onler feudMary Kom financial accusationsPriyanka Chopra Mary Kom filmMary Kom biopic box office collectionMary Kom net worldwide earningsMary Kom 2014 movie earningsPriyanka Chopra film payMary Kom Aap Ki Adalat interviewOnler denies allegationsMary Kom news IndiaMary Kom Onler divorce sagaboxing champion Mary Kom personal lifeMary Kom ex‑husband responseMary Kom children custody debateMary Kom public feudMary Kom media stormMary Kom controversyMary Kom divorce headlinesOnler Kom interviewMary Kom national discussionMary Kom viral newsMary Kom 2026 controversyMary Kom filmPriyanka ChopraMary KomOnler KomMary Kom biopicHow much did Mary Kom charge for biopic
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
kapil sharma fee
Kapil Sharma's Staggering Fee On The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4: Check How Much Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek To Archana Puran Singh Earn Per Episode
camera icon11
title
IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026
IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's King's Supersedes Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana & Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, January 16, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Gratitude Brings Peace Today
camera icon8
title
Mary Kom Alleged Boyfriend Hitesh Chaudhary
Meet Hitesh Choudhary: Mary Kom's Alleged Boyfriend Amid Ex-Husband’s Cheating Allegations; Former National Level Cricketer; Chairman Of Mary Kom Foundation; Know All About Him
camera icon9
title
O Romeo
O Romeo Real Story: Who Were ‘Sapna Didi’ And Hussain Ustara? What Was Their Connection? How Their Deadly Alliance Shook Dawood Ibrahim’s Underworld Empire