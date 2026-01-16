Mary Kom–Onler Kom Controversy: How Much Money Did Priyanka Chopra Starrer Make At The Box Office & What Amount Was She Paid?
Mary Kom–Onler Kom Controversy: Mary Kom is back in the headlines as her divorce saga turns into a national talking point. Her ex-husband, Karung Onkholer, popularly known as Onler, has dropped a bombshell, claiming he stayed silent in 2013 despite alleging Mary Kom was having an affair. He has also claimed to possess WhatsApp messages to support his statements. Strongly denying Mary Kom’s accusations, Onler has refuted claims that she was cheated out of crores of rupees or lost land purchased with her own money.
Mary Kom–Onler Kom Controversy
Mary Kom–Onler Kom Controversy: Appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom broke her silence on her divorce, accusing ex-husband Karung Onkholer (Onler) of cheating her financially. Denying that she ditched him, she claimed he had no stable career, lived off her earnings, and eventually drained her bank accounts.
Onler Kom Responds to Allegations
Ex-husband Karung Onkholer (Onler) has denied Mary Kom’s claims of financial wrongdoing, calling them false, in an interview to IANS. He alleged that Mary Kom had extramarital relationships dating back to 2013 and accused her of draining accounts and misrepresenting facts. Onler urged her to provide proof, defended his support during her career, and expressed hurt over being publicly blamed, while emphasizing concern for their children.
Mary Kom's Biopic
Mary Kom, the six-time world boxing champion, had a well-known biopic starring Priyanka Chopra that brought her inspiring journey to the big screen, long before her recent divorce controversy made headlines. Here’s how much Mary Kom’s biopic, starring Priyanka Chopra, earned at the box office:
About Priyanka Chopra Starrer
The film Mary Kom, directed by Omung Kumar, was released on 5 September 2014 and was declared a hit at the box office. The biopic starred Priyanka Chopra as Mary Kom, with Darshan Kumar as Onler Kom and Sunil Thapa as M. Narjit Singh in pivotal roles.
Mary Kom Day Wise Box Office Collection
According to a report by Sacnilk, Mary Kom earned Rs 8.25 crore on its first day (Friday) at the Indian box office. The film went on to collect a total of Rs 45.70 crore in its first week.
Mary Kom Worldwide Box Office Collection
The film Mary Kom performed well at the box office, with a total net collection of Rs 56.30 crore worldwide. Its gross collection globally amounted to Rs 91.33 crore, including Rs 15.28 crore from overseas markets. In India, the movie earned a gross collection of Rs 76.05 crore.
Autobiography and Biopic
In 2013, HarperCollins released her autobiography Unbreakable, which was adapted into a biopic the following year, featuring Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. According to a report by Bollywoodshaadis, Mary Kom was paid Rs 25 lakh for lending the rights of the film
Personal Life of Mary Kom
Mary Kom and Onler tied the knot in 2005 and went on to have four children together. After nearly two decades of marriage, the couple divorced in 2023.
