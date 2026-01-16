Mary Kom–Onler Kom Controversy: How Much Money Did Priyanka Chopra Starrer Make At The Box Office & What Amount Was She Paid?

photoDetails

Mary Kom–Onler Kom Controversy: Mary Kom is back in the headlines as her divorce saga turns into a national talking point. Her ex-husband, Karung Onkholer, popularly known as Onler, has dropped a bombshell, claiming he stayed silent in 2013 despite alleging Mary Kom was having an affair. He has also claimed to possess WhatsApp messages to support his statements. Strongly denying Mary Kom’s accusations, Onler has refuted claims that she was cheated out of crores of rupees or lost land purchased with her own money.