MasterChef India Season 9: Premiere Date, Theme And What Vikas Khanna, Kunal Kapur & Ranveer Brar Studied To Become Chefs
Who Are the Judges of MasterChef India Season 9?
The much-loved judging panel returns with:
Chef Vikas Khanna
Chef Kunal Kapur
Chef Ranveer Brar
The trio has become synonymous with MasterChef India and continues to be a staple in Indian households.
What Did Vikas Khanna Study to Become a Chef?
Born in Amritsar, Punjab, Vikas Khanna completed his schooling at St. Francis School, Amritsar. He went on to graduate in Hotel Management from Manipal Academy of Higher Education in 1991. Khanna later studied at the Culinary Institute of America and New York University. In recognition of his contribution to the culinary world, he was also awarded an honorary doctorate by GD Goenka University.
What Did Ranveer Brar Study to Become a Chef?
Born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Ranveer Brar completed his schooling at HAL School, Lucknow. Although he initially learned cooking through informal methods and hands-on experience, his family eventually supported his passion. He later pursued formal culinary education at the Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow, which laid the foundation for his successful career.
What Did Kunal Kapur Study to Become a Chef?
Born in Delhi, Kunal Kapur developed an interest in cooking at an early age. He studied at St. Francis de Sales School and later pursued Hotel Management from Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition, Chandigarh.
MasterChef India Season 8 Winner
Meanwhile, MasterChef India Season 8, which aired in October 2023, was won by Mohammed Ashiq from Mangalore. Ashiq’s win was particularly special as he had been disqualified in an earlier season. His comeback victory struck a chord with audiences and was widely celebrated.
With Season 9, MasterChef India promises another exciting journey of passion, perseverance, and powerful flavours.
