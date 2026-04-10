Matthew Perry death case: Who is the Indian-origin 'Ketamine Queen', aka Jasveen Sangha, who supplied drugs to the FRIENDS star?
The death of Friends star Matthew Perry has continued to draw widespread attention, with ongoing investigations and legal proceedings revealing new developments in the case. Perry, best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home at the age of 54.
About Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry (1969–2023) was an American-Canadian actor and writer, best known worldwide for his portrayal of the sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends (1994–2004). His standout performance made him one of television’s most beloved figures.
Beyond Friends, he appeared in films such as The Whole Nine Yards and also authored a memoir detailing his struggles with addiction.
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Matthew Perry death
Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the popular series 'Friends', has died at the age of 54. The actor was reportedly found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Saturday.
According to a report by TMZ, Perry was discovered in a jacuzzi at the residence, with no drugs found at the scene. Authorities said he was found unresponsive around 4 p.m., and there were no signs of foul play. First responders had been called to the property following reports of cardiac arrest.
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Arrest Made in Matthew Perry Death Probe
Months after the death of Matthew Perry, at least one individual has been arrested in connection with the passing of the Friends star. His autopsy report found “high levels of ketamine” in his system, and a documentary claims he received 27 injections of the drug during his final three days, according to People.
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Doctor Salvador Plasencia pleads guilty to Ketamine distribution charges
On June 17, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, the doctor linked to the tragic death of actor Matthew Perry, agreed to plead guilty to four charges of distributing ketamine to the Friends star, who died of an overdose in October 2023.
According to Variety, the plea deal, reached in federal court, states that Plasencia repeatedly administered the powerful anaesthetic without a legitimate medical purpose in the weeks leading up to Perry’s death. As part of the agreement, he is expected to face a prison sentence of 15 to 21 months, subject to the final decision of the presiding judge.
Separately, ANI reported that on July 24, Plasencia formally pleaded guilty in a Los Angeles court to four counts of illegal ketamine distribution. During the hearing, he admitted to supplying the prescription anaesthetic to Perry prior to his death.
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Jasveen Sangha agrees to plead guilty
Jasveen Sangha, also known as the “Ketamine Queen,” has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the overdose death of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, according to Variety.
Sangha will plead guilty to five counts, including distributing ketamine resulting in death and maintaining a drug-involved premises. She is expected to face a minimum sentence of 11 years in prison, with sentencing likely to take place in the coming months.
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Doctor sentenced to 30 months in prison
In connection with the overdose death of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who supplied ketamine to the Friends star, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, according to Variety. As per a report by ANI, Plasencia apologised to Perry’s family before sentencing in a Los Angeles federal court and admitted to breaching his duty of care toward the actor. “I failed Mr. Perry. I failed his family. I should have protected him,” Plasencia said, as quoted by Variety. Plasencia had earlier pleaded guilty in July to four counts of ketamine distribution. Following the sentencing, he was taken into custody by federal marshals.
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Who was Jasveen Sangha?
According to The Print, Sangha was born in London to Nilem Singh and Baljeet Singh Chhokar. Her grandparents, Budh and Harbhajan Singh, originally from Punjab, became fashion retail millionaires in East London, building their wealth by supplying luxury department stores.
After her mother’s remarriage, the family moved to Calabasas, California, where Sangha spent most of her childhood. She was just three years old at the time of the relocation and had settled into life in California by the age of 10. A dual citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom, she graduated from Calabasas High School in 2001.
Her senior yearbook quote, “It isn’t what they say about you, it’s what they whisper,” alongside her teenage photo, has drawn attention in hindsight for its eerie tone. Her Instagram profile also notes that she attended Calabasas High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from the University of California, Irvine in 2005, and later completed an MBA from Hult International Business School in 2010.
At her sentencing, Sangha expressed remorse, telling Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, “I wear my shame like a jacket.” She added, “These were not mistakes. They were horrible decisions,” acknowledging that her actions “shattered people’s lives and the lives of their family and friends.”
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Matthew Perry Documentary Trailer
Peacock has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary special, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, set to premiere on February 25, 2025. Directed by Robert Palumbo, the film explores the life and untimely death of beloved Friends star Matthew Perry, who passed away unexpectedly in October 2023.
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