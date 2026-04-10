Matthew Perry death case: Who is the Indian-origin 'Ketamine Queen', aka Jasveen Sangha, who supplied drugs to the FRIENDS star?

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On June 17, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, the doctor linked to the tragic death of actor Matthew Perry, agreed to plead guilty to four charges of distributing ketamine to the Friends star, who died of an overdose in October 2023.

According to Variety, the plea deal, reached in federal court, states that Plasencia repeatedly administered the powerful anaesthetic without a legitimate medical purpose in the weeks leading up to Perry’s death. As part of the agreement, he is expected to face a prison sentence of 15 to 21 months, subject to the final decision of the presiding judge.

Separately, ANI reported that on July 24, Plasencia formally pleaded guilty in a Los Angeles court to four counts of illegal ketamine distribution. During the hearing, he admitted to supplying the prescription anaesthetic to Perry prior to his death.

(Image: Instagram)