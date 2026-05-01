May 2026 theatrical releases: Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, Drishyam 3 and more
May brings a diverse mix of theatrical releases across genres, from historical dramas and thrillers to romantic entertainers and big sequels.
Ek Din
Release Date: May 1, 2026 Starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, this romantic drama follows a man who wishes to spend one meaningful day with the woman he loves.
Raja Shivaji
Release Date: May 1, 2026 A historical action drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh. The film also features Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.
Hokum
Release Date: May 1, 2026 A horror film about a writer who checks into a remote inn, only to find himself caught in a terrifying mystery linked to a haunted honeymoon suite.
Patriot
Release Date: May 8, 2026 A spy thriller that brings Mammootty and Mohanlal together on screen after years, alongside Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara.
Main Actor Nahin Hoon
Release Date: May 8, 2026 Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film explores the life of a retired banker balancing his passion for acting with personal struggles.
Aakhri Sawal
Release Date: May 8, 2026 A political thriller led by Sanjay Dutt, revolving around controversy, power, and national debate.
Daadi Ki Shaadi
Release Date: May 8, 2026 A family comedy starring Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor, centred on a grandmother’s decision to remarry and the chaos it triggers.
The Sheep Detectives
Release Date: May 8, 2026 An unusual mystery where a group of sheep set out to solve the murder of their shepherd, blending humour with suspense.
Pati Patni Aur Woh 2
Release Date: May 15, 2026 Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, the sequel continues the story of a man caught in a complicated love triangle.
Mortal Kombat 2
Release Date: May 15, 2026 The action-packed sequel to the popular video game adaptation, featuring Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, promises bigger fights and a larger storyline.
Drishyam 3
Release Date: May 21, 2026 Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in the next chapter of the hit thriller franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph.
Tera Yaar Hoon Main
Release Date: May 22, 2026 A romantic drama directed by Milap Zaveri, starring Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma, with Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role.
Chand Mera Dil
Release Date: May 22, 2026 Featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, this romantic drama explores love and heartbreak set against a college backdrop.
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