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NewsPhotosMay 2026 theatrical releases: Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, Drishyam 3 and more
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May 2026 theatrical releases: Raja Shivaji, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, Drishyam 3 and more

May brings a diverse mix of theatrical releases across genres, from historical dramas and thrillers to romantic entertainers and big sequels.

Updated:May 01, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
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Ek Din

1/13
Ek Din

Release Date: May 1, 2026 Starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, this romantic drama follows a man who wishes to spend one meaningful day with the woman he loves.

 

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Raja Shivaji

2/13
Raja Shivaji

Release Date: May 1, 2026 A historical action drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh. The film also features Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

 

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Hokum

3/13
Hokum

 

Release Date: May 1, 2026 A horror film about a writer who checks into a remote inn, only to find himself caught in a terrifying mystery linked to a haunted honeymoon suite.

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Patriot

4/13
Patriot

Release Date: May 8, 2026 A spy thriller that brings Mammootty and Mohanlal together on screen after years, alongside Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara.

 

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Main Actor Nahin Hoon

5/13
Main Actor Nahin Hoon

Release Date: May 8, 2026 Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film explores the life of a retired banker balancing his passion for acting with personal struggles.

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Aakhri Sawal

6/13
Aakhri Sawal

Release Date: May 8, 2026 A political thriller led by Sanjay Dutt, revolving around controversy, power, and national debate.

 

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Daadi Ki Shaadi

7/13
Daadi Ki Shaadi

Release Date: May 8, 2026 A family comedy starring Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor, centred on a grandmother’s decision to remarry and the chaos it triggers.

 

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The Sheep Detectives

8/13
The Sheep Detectives

Release Date: May 8, 2026 An unusual mystery where a group of sheep set out to solve the murder of their shepherd, blending humour with suspense.

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Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

9/13
Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

Release Date: May 15, 2026 Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, the sequel continues the story of a man caught in a complicated love triangle.

 

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Mortal Kombat 2

10/13
Mortal Kombat 2

Release Date: May 15, 2026 The action-packed sequel to the popular video game adaptation, featuring Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, promises bigger fights and a larger storyline.

 

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Drishyam 3

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Drishyam 3

Release Date: May 21, 2026 Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in the next chapter of the hit thriller franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph.

 

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Tera Yaar Hoon Main

12/13
Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Release Date: May 22, 2026 A romantic drama directed by Milap Zaveri, starring Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma, with Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role.

 

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Chand Mera Dil

13/13
Chand Mera Dil

Release Date: May 22, 2026 Featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, this romantic drama explores love and heartbreak set against a college backdrop.

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May 2026 theatrical releasesMay theatrical releasesDaadi Ki Shaadi
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