Meet 10 Famous Indian Celebs Who Were Once Madly In Love, Got Married But Ended-Up In Divorce - See Photos

Today, in this compilation, let's scroll through some famous Indian celebs who were once madly in love with each other, had a fairytale wedding but as destiny had it - they ended-up in divorce. Some continue to co-parent their children and are cordial with other. Can you guess all the names?
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
Bollywood's most good-looking couple were madly in love and got married in 2000 amid much hulabaloo. They announced separation in 2014 and after 14 years of marriage, decided to end their relationsip. They continue to co-parent their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao:
Aamir got married to Reena Dutta and was later hitched to Kiran Rao, with whom he announced divorce in 2021 after 16 years of marriage. He is now dating Bengaluru-based Gauri Spratt.
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora:
After 18 years of marriage, this couple, known for their strong presence in the industry, separated and later divorced. Arbaaz tied the knot with Sshura in 2024.
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh:
Saif previously married actress Amrita Singh in the 1990s and later ended their 13 years of marriage. They have 2 children - Sara and Ibrahim. He later got married to Kareena Kapoor and has 2 sons - Taimur and Jehangir with her.
Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh
Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 after a whirlwind romance. However, this famous couple, who were married for 24 years, also ended their marriage with a divorce in 2022.
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani
Farhan and Adhuna, who were married for 16 years, parted ways in 2017. They have two daughters together, Shakya and Akira.
Karisma Kapoor and Late Sunjay Kapur
Bollywood actress got married to business tycoon in 2003. The couple divorced in 2016 after a long legal battle. They had two children: daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. He passed away in June this year following a heart attack. which left his family and friends shocked.
Sanjay Dutt and Rhea Pillai
Sanjay Dutt has married thrice. He was first married to Richa Sharma (she died young due to a brain tumour). With her, he has a daughter named Trishala Dutt. Later, he tied the knot with Rhea Pillai but it did not last very long. Currently, he is happily married to Maanayata and has 2 kids - Shahraan and Iqra.
Kamal Haasan and Sarika
He first married dancer Vani Ganapathy but got divorced after 10 years. He later married actress Sarika and has 2 daughters with her - Shruti and Akshara. But the couple got divorced in 2004.
Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin:
This couple, who married in 2011, also divorced after a few years.
