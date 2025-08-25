Meet 10 Most Anticipated Indian Movies And Web Shows Based On IMDb Popularity Ratings: Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood To Baaghi 4 - In Pics
Meet 10 Most Anticipated Indian Movies And Web Shows Based On IMDb: Today, let's scroll through 10 most anticipated Indian movies on IMDb based on real-time popularity rating percentage. From Aryan Khan's directorial debut, Tiger Shroff's much-hyped 4th installment of the hit action franchise to supernatural psychological horror flick - all are listed in this compilation. Take a look here:
The Ba***ds of Bollywood - 38.3%
The Ba***ds of Bollywood is an upcoming series directed by Aryan Khan in his directorial debut on Netflix. The series features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari and Vijayant Kohli.
It will premiere on 19 September 2025 on Netflix.
Raktabeej 2 - 12.7%
Raktabeej 2 is a Bengali political action thriller film directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, and written by Zinia Sen. The film is sequel to the 2023 film Raktabeej and stars Victor Banerjee, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra and Koushani Mukherjee in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release during Durga Puja 2025 (September 26).
Baaghi 4 - 11.7%
Baaghi 4 is an action thriller film directed by A. Harsha in his Hindi film debut. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in her Hindi film debut. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series, and is scheduled for theatrical release on 5 September 2025.
They Call Him OG - 6.7%
OG (stylised as They Call Him OG) is an upcoming Telugu gangster action thriller film written and directed by Sujeeth. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, Emraan Hashmi (in his Telugu film debut), and Priyanka Mohan. It is slated to release on September 25, 2025.
The Bengal Files - 6.4%
The Bengal Files is a political drama film written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It presents a storyline focused on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, depicting the violence and its aftermath as a genocide. It is slated to hit the screens on 5 September 2025.
Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra - 5.8%
Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra is an upcoming Malayalam superhero film directed by Dominic Arun. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, alongside Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha in supporting roles. It will release on August 28, 2025.
Param Sundari - 5.8%
Param Sundari is a romantic comedy film directed by Tushar Jalota. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.
The film is now scheduled to release on 29 August 2025.
Mirai - 5%
Mirai is a story based on a warrior who is tasked with the protection nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity. The actioner is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and features Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Manoj Kumar Manchu, and Shriya Saran. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 5, 2025.
Jolly LLB 3 - 4.5%
Jolly LLB 3 ia an upcoming black comedy legal drama film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series and sequel to Jolly LLB 2. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, with Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Annu Kapoor, all reprising their roles from the first and second film.
The film is set to release on September 19, 2025.
Vash Level 2 - 3%
Vash Level 2 is a Gujarati and Hindi supernatural psychological horror film written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. It is a sequel to 2023 film Vash. The film stars Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar and Hiten Kumar in lead roles. It is titled Vash Vivash Level 2 in Hindi. It is slated to release on August 27, 2025.
