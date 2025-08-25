2 / 11

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is an upcoming series directed by Aryan Khan in his directorial debut on Netflix. The series features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari and Vijayant Kohli.

It will premiere on 19 September 2025 on Netflix.