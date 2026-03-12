Meet 10 most beautiful women in the world 2026: Only Indian actress named in the list is 40 with Rs 500 cr net worth & rejected BIG blockbusters - In pics

10 / 11

Deepika Padukone

Age: 40

Deepika Prakash Padukone is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses. Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 and awarded her the Time100 Impact Award in 2022.

Recently, she walked out of 'Spirit' by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga due to professional commitment issues due to disagreements over scheduling, specifically her request for an 8-hour workday following the birth of her daughter, as per reports.