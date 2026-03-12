Meet 10 most beautiful women in the world 2026: Only Indian actress named in the list is 40 with Rs 500 cr net worth & rejected BIG blockbusters - In pics
Meet 10 most beautiful women in the world 2026: Here's a compilation of the most gorgeous names globally making waves in terms of beauty. Take a look here:
Meet 10 most beautiful women in the world 2026
Meet 10 most beautiful women in the world 2026: Today, let's take a look at some stunning beauties who turn heads whenever they appear on-screen or walk the red carpet in those flowing gowns. They have massive fan following and rightly so! The list is curated according to Stylecraze.com. Here's a compilation of the most gorgeous names globally making waves in terms of beauty. Take a look here:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer
Age: 33
She has 2 British Academy Television Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Tony Award, a Laurence Olivier Award, and two nominations for a Golden Globe Award to her credit.
Zendaya Coleman
Zendaya Coleman
Age: 29
She has two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award to her credit. She was named by Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2022.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Age: 32
Ariana Grande is a singer and actress who is known for her four-octave vocal range. Time magazine included her on its list of the world's 100 most influential people in 2016 and 2019.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Age: 36
Taylor Swift is an influential figure known for her autobiographical songwriting. She is the highest-grossing live music artist, the wealthiest female musician, and one of the best-selling music artists of all time.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Age: 45
Kimberly became famous in 2007 following the unauthorized release of a sex tape with American singer Ray J. Afterwards, it was her reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians which got her name and fame. Today, she has ventured into several businesses including Fragrance, skincare, mobile game and shapewear among others.
Jung Ho-yeon
Jung Ho-yeon
Age: 31
Jung Ho-yeon kickstarted as a freelance model in 2010, walking in Seoul Fashion Week shows for two years. In 2013, she competed on the fourth season of Korea's Next Top Model and placed as a runner-up. She was also a Louis Vuitton exclusive in 2016, and became a global ambassador for the brand in 2021. She made her acting debut in 2021, starring in the first season of the Netflix series Squid Game as Kang Sae-byeok, which brought her worldwide attention.
Zozibini Tunzi
Zozibini Tunzi
Age: 32
Zozibini is a South African model, actress, and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe 2019. Tunzi had previously been crowned Miss South Africa 2019. She is the third woman from South Africa and the first black South African woman to win the title.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Age: 29
Isabella Khair Hadid aka Bella Hadid has made 35 appearances on international Vogue covers. In 2022, she was named Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world on its annual list in 2023.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Age: 40
Deepika Prakash Padukone is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses. Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018 and awarded her the Time100 Impact Award in 2022.
Recently, she walked out of 'Spirit' by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga due to professional commitment issues due to disagreements over scheduling, specifically her request for an 8-hour workday following the birth of her daughter, as per reports.
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Age: 41
Scarlett Ingrid Johansson is one of the highest-grossing actors in history ever. Scar Jo holds a British Academy Film Award and Tony Award, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.
Trending Photos