Meet 10 Most Expensive Outfits Worn By Bollywood Celebrities Ever: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 4,50,00,000 Worth Superhero Suit To Alia Bhatt's Rs 5,000,000 Wedding Saree - In Pics
Meet 10 Most Expensive Outfits Worn By Bollywood Celebs Ever: From SRK to Akshay Kumar, Urvashi Rautela and Alia Bhatt - check top 10 names in this feature.
Most Expensive Outfits Worn By Bollywood Celebs
Most Expensive Outfits Worn By Bollywood Celebs: Today, in our meet series, let's go down the memory lane and check out some of the most expensive and pricey outfits worn by our favourite desi celebs ever. From SRK to Akshay Kumar, Urvashi Rautela and Alia Bhatt - check top 10 names in this feature:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Urvashi Rautela's gold and diamond dress
The model-actress wore a gold dress with diamonds for a film festival which is reported to be worth around Rs 40 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One
The superhero suit from the movie Ra.One cost approximately Rs 4.5 crore, as per reports.
Akshay Kumar in Singh Is Kinng
Akshay Kumar wore real diamond embedded in the turban for his look, taking the costume’s total cost to Rs 65 lakh, as per Indian Express report.
Sonam Kapoor's wedding lehenga
Designed by Anuradha Vakil, Sonam Kapoor's wedding lehenga was worth approximately Rs 70 lakh and featured intricate Kalabattu detailing using real gold and silver thread.
Priyanka Chopra's Grammy gown
Priyanka Chopra Jonas's stunning 2020 Grammy outfit, designed by Ralph & Russo, was valued at over Rs 70 lakh.
Kareena Kapoor in Kambakkht Ishq
Kareena Kapoor had worn a black dress, specially ordered from Paris by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, for the filming of the title song. According to Indian Express, the dress cost Rs 800,000.
Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3
Kangana Ranaut wore custom-made latex bodysuits that were inspired by Hollywood icons like Batman and Lara Croft. Gavin Miguel, the designer behind the suits, told HT back then, “we sourced the fabric from the same place where many Hollywood films get their material.” Each suit cost Rs 10 lakh, and with 10 such costumes made, the total comes to a whopping Rs 1 crore.
Deepika Padukone’s in Padmaavat
According to ANI, Deepika Padukone's lehenga priced around Rs 20 lakh and weighed 30 kilograms. Ace designer Rimple Narula created Deepika's royal wedding lehenga for the movie.
Alia Bhatt's Wedding Saree
Alia Bhatt’s ivory-and-gold Sabyasachi saree for her wedding day reportedly costs around Rs 50 lakh.
Madhuri Dixit's Devdas Lehenga
Madhuri Dixit’s iconic costumes in Devdas reportedly cost over Rs 15 lakh, reflecting intricate hand-embroidered detailing.
Trending Photos