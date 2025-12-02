Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2990684https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/meet-10-most-expensive-outfits-worn-by-bollywood-celebrities-ever-shah-rukh-khans-rs-45000000-worth-superhero-suit-to-alia-bhatts-rs-5000000-wedding-saree-in-pics-2990684
NewsPhotosMeet 10 Most Expensive Outfits Worn By Bollywood Celebrities Ever: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 4,50,00,000 Worth Superhero Suit To Alia Bhatt's Rs 5,000,000 Wedding Saree - In Pics
photoDetails

Meet 10 Most Expensive Outfits Worn By Bollywood Celebrities Ever: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 4,50,00,000 Worth Superhero Suit To Alia Bhatt's Rs 5,000,000 Wedding Saree - In Pics

Meet 10 Most Expensive Outfits Worn By Bollywood Celebs Ever: From SRK to Akshay Kumar, Urvashi Rautela and Alia Bhatt - check top 10 names in this feature.

 

Updated:Dec 02, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Most Expensive Outfits Worn By Bollywood Celebs

1/11
Most Expensive Outfits Worn By Bollywood Celebs

Most Expensive Outfits Worn By Bollywood Celebs: Today, in our meet series, let's go down the memory lane and check out some of the most expensive and pricey outfits worn by our favourite desi celebs ever. From SRK to Akshay Kumar, Urvashi Rautela and Alia Bhatt - check top 10 names in this feature: 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

Follow Us

Urvashi Rautela's gold and diamond dress

2/11
Urvashi Rautela's gold and diamond dress

The model-actress wore a gold dress with diamonds for a film festival which is reported to be worth around Rs 40 crore.

Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One

3/11
Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One

The superhero suit from the movie Ra.One cost approximately Rs 4.5 crore, as per reports.

Follow Us

Akshay Kumar in Singh Is Kinng

4/11
Akshay Kumar in Singh Is Kinng

Akshay Kumar wore real diamond embedded in the turban for his look, taking the costume’s total cost to Rs 65 lakh, as per Indian Express report.

Follow Us

Sonam Kapoor's wedding lehenga

5/11
Sonam Kapoor's wedding lehenga

Designed by Anuradha Vakil, Sonam Kapoor's wedding lehenga was worth approximately Rs 70 lakh and featured intricate Kalabattu detailing using real gold and silver thread.

Follow Us

Priyanka Chopra's Grammy gown

6/11
Priyanka Chopra's Grammy gown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's stunning 2020 Grammy outfit, designed by Ralph & Russo, was valued at over Rs 70 lakh.

Follow Us

Kareena Kapoor in Kambakkht Ishq

7/11
Kareena Kapoor in Kambakkht Ishq

Kareena Kapoor had worn a black dress, specially ordered from Paris by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, for the filming of the title song. According to Indian Express, the dress cost Rs 800,000.

Follow Us

Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3

8/11
Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3

Kangana Ranaut wore custom-made latex bodysuits that were inspired by Hollywood icons like Batman and Lara Croft. Gavin Miguel, the designer behind the suits, told HT back then, “we sourced the fabric from the same place where many Hollywood films get their material.” Each suit cost Rs 10 lakh, and with 10 such costumes made, the total comes to a whopping Rs 1 crore.

Follow Us

Deepika Padukone’s in Padmaavat

9/11
Deepika Padukone’s in Padmaavat

According to ANI, Deepika Padukone's lehenga priced around Rs 20 lakh and weighed 30 kilograms. Ace designer Rimple Narula created Deepika's royal wedding lehenga for the movie.

Follow Us

Alia Bhatt's Wedding Saree

10/11
Alia Bhatt's Wedding Saree

Alia Bhatt’s ivory-and-gold Sabyasachi saree for her wedding day reportedly costs around Rs 50 lakh.

Follow Us

Madhuri Dixit's Devdas Lehenga

11/11
Madhuri Dixit's Devdas Lehenga

Madhuri Dixit’s iconic costumes in Devdas reportedly cost over Rs 15 lakh, reflecting intricate hand-embroidered detailing.

Follow Us
Most Expensive Outfits Worn By Bollywood Celebritiesmeet actressmeet actorMost Expensive Dresses Worn By CelebritiesBollywood celebsEntertainmentShah Rukh KhanPriyanka ChopraUrvashi RautelaUrvashi Rautela dress pricecelebrity outfits price
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Rohit Sharma
Top 10 Players With Most Sixes In ODI Cricket History: Rohit Sharma Leads, Shahid Afridi At 2nd, MS Dhoni At 5th, Sachin Tendulkar At...
camera icon6
title
Namo Bharat train booking
From Film Shoots To Birthday Parties, Check What All You Can Do In Namo Bharat Trains
camera icon8
title
India
Indian Railways Update: Non-AC Sleeper Coach Passengers Can Avail Bedsheets And Pillows From January 1; Check Charges And Facility Available Only On THESE Trains…
camera icon8
title
CSK
4 Players CSK Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell And...
camera icon10
title
Ronaldo vs Messi
Ronaldo vs Messi: Who Is More Rich? From Luxurious Car Collections To Million-Dollar Villas; Check Net Worth In Numbers