Meet 10 Top Celebs Who Chose Bollywood Over Engineering: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon To Vicky Kaushal
photoDetails

Meet 10 Top Celebs Who Chose Bollywood Over Engineering: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon To Vicky Kaushal

Top Actors Who Chose Acting over Engineering: Here's looking at the top Bollywood actors who chose acting over engineering as their profession.

 

 

Updated:May 28, 2025, 09:14 AM IST
Top 10 stars who chose Bollywood over Engineering.

1/11
Top 10 stars who chose Bollywood over Engineering.

Not many are aware of the fact that some of our top stars today are highly qualified engineers. Yes! However, to follow their inner calling and passion, these celebs left their academic inclination and chose acting as a profession. From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to Taapsee Pannu, R Madhavan - the list is long. Take a look at top 10 stars who chose Bollywood over Engineering.

Ameesha Patel

2/11
Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel studied at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai before heading to Tufts University in Boston in the United States to study bio-genetic engineering, which she studied for two years, before eventually switching her major to economics.

Riteish Deshmukh

3/11
Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh studied at GD Somani Memorial School and holds an architectural engineering degree from Kamla Raheja College of Architecture, Mumbai. He later practiced for a year with an overseas architectural firm and continued designing since his return to India. 

Sushant Singh Rajput

4/11
Sushant Singh Rajput

The late Bollywood top star Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career after dropping out of his engineering course at the Delhi College of Engineering and entering the theatre industry in Mumbai. He was deeply interested in astrophysics and won the National Olympiad in Physics. He secured admission in the Delhi College of Engineering (later renamed Delhi Technological University) to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechanical engineering. He wanted to become an astronaut and later an air force pilot.

R Madhavan

5/11
R Madhavan

Madhavan did his schooling from DBMS English School Jamshedpur. In 1988, he gained a scholarship to represent India as a cultural ambassador from Rajaram College, Kolhapur and spent a year in Stettler, Alberta, Canada. He returned to Kolhapur and completed his education, graduating with a BSc in Electronics. 

Sonu Sood

6/11
Sonu Sood

The celebrated actor who is known for his humanitarian works as well, especially post COVID-19 outbreak, holds an Engineering degree in Electronics from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur.  

Kartik Aaryan

7/11
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan stayed dedicated to balancing his acting endeavours with studies. Hailing from a family of medical professionals, he completed his schooling in Gwalior, followed his passion for Science, and pursued an engineering degree in biotechnology from Navi Mumbai. Simultaneously, he also nurtured his interest in acting, and later, he enrolled in an acting course.

Taapsee Pannu

8/11
Taapsee Pannu

After graduating in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi, Taapsee Pannu worked as a Software Engineer. She stepped into the entertainment industry by auditioning for Channel V. It was in 2010 when Taapsee made her Telugu debut with Jhummandi Naadam.

Kriti Sanon

9/11
Kriti Sanon

Beyond pursuing engineering, Kriti Sanon also graduated with a Bachelor of Technology Degree in Electronics and Telecommunication from Jaypee Institute of Information and Technology, Noida. Later, she ventured into films and registered a striking Bollywood debut with Heropanti.

Avinash Tiwary

10/11
Avinash Tiwary

Avinash Tiwary completed school from the D.P.Y.A High School and Engineering in Mumbai. To step into the acting space, he stopped pursuing engineering in the fourth semester and joined the theater. Avinash joined Barry John’s acting studio, and later, he went on to the New York Film Academy to dive deep into the acting space. And truly, his choice of picking acting over engineering is working out to be well for him - with films and series like Laila Majnu, Madgaon Express, The Mehta Boys, and the upcoming Ginny Wedss Sunny 2!

Vicky Kaushal

11/11
Vicky Kaushal

From humble beginnings to becoming a renowned Bollywood actor, Vicky Kaushal has come a long way. Initially, he pursued a degree in engineering at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in Mumbai. The actor holds a heavy engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunications. As his heart lay in Bollywood, he took his first step in the industry as an Assistant Director, and later, he made a stellar debut with the 2015 release, Masaan.

