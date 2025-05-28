Meet 10 Top Celebs Who Chose Bollywood Over Engineering: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon To Vicky Kaushal

10 / 11

Avinash Tiwary completed school from the D.P.Y.A High School and Engineering in Mumbai. To step into the acting space, he stopped pursuing engineering in the fourth semester and joined the theater. Avinash joined Barry John’s acting studio, and later, he went on to the New York Film Academy to dive deep into the acting space. And truly, his choice of picking acting over engineering is working out to be well for him - with films and series like Laila Majnu, Madgaon Express, The Mehta Boys, and the upcoming Ginny Wedss Sunny 2!